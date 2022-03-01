Mary Jo Hughes, 82, of rural Galesburg, passed away at 11:35 pm Monday February 28, 2022 at her home near Galesburg. Among her survivors is her husband, Jack Hughes, of the home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Galesburg Christian Church with Pastors Jim Frech, David Neiss, and Ryan Van Peursem officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Galesburg. The family will receive friends at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons from 7 to 8 Friday evening. Memorials are suggested to the Galesburg Christian Church and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 112 N. 26thSt., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
