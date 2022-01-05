Marion E. Wright passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 05, 2022 at his home near Stark, Kansas. Marion was born June 26, 1921 to Noel and Lorena (Haynes) Wright in Parsons, Kansas.
He was united in marriage to Marcella (Durgan) Wright on August 8, 1943 in Sioux City, Iowa where he was stationed while in the Army. Upon returning from the Army, they moved to the family farm in Stark.
Marion was a proud farmer and a devoted husband and father. When he wasn’t farming, Marion enjoyed the love and company of his wife and family. From the early 70’s to the early 80’s, he worked for Kustom Electronics in the shipping department. His other interests included gardening and restoring antique wood furniture. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Marion was also a proud Veteran and served in the U.S. Army during WWII from July 1942 to December 1945. He was assigned to the Army Air Force Base in Sioux City, Iowa where he was a Military Policeman. One of his most memorable moments at the Base in Sioux City was when he met Jimmy Stewart, the actor, who was there to receive training in the B-52 aircraft. Marion was then deployed overseas to Europe in February 1945 as a gunner on a half-track and then as a Tank Operator. He returned home from Europe on the troupe ship The Queen Mary.
Marion is survived by his sister Ula Defenbaugh, and his children; three daughters, Rosalie and husband, Bill Vance, of Parsons, KS, Janie and husband, Joe Morgan, of Chanute, KS and Linda and husband, John Vanleeuwen, of Walnut, KS; three sons, Robert and wife, Karen, of Pottsboro, TX, David and wife, Kathy, of Chanute and Howard and wife, Stacy, of Stark, KS; 57 Grandchildren, 34 Great-Grandchildren and 13 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Marion was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Lorena; wife, Marcella; and sister, Mildred Boggs.
Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post 170 to help support our local Veterans and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Celebration of Life funeral service will be held Saturday January 8, 2022, at 2 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave, Chanute, KS, with burial to follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Stark, KS.
Military Honors will be represented by the Chanute Honor Guard assisted by the American Legion Riders.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720
