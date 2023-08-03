Ernest “Ernie” G. Shepard born May 29, 1938, in Earlton, KS passed away July 26, 2023 in Chanute, Kansas. Ernie was the son of Claude R. Shepard and Ruth Estella Parks and Ava Shepard. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Blaine Shepard, Leon Morrison, one infant brother and brother-in-law Dick Schommer and two infant sisters.
Ernie graduated from Erie High School. From there, Ernie and a friend went to Los Angeles, Calif. In 1961, he was drafted into U.S. Army and sent to Fort San Houston, TX Medical School there reassigned to Medical Hospital in Germany. After discharged from Army returned to Calif. Where he married and later divorced. He worked for AT&T in Sacramento, Calif. And transferred to Jacksonville, Fla where he retired after 34 years. After retirement he moved to Tyler, TX before returning to Chanute, KS in 2016. He was a member of VFW and American Legion.
Survived by daughter Billie Joe Reuscher, sisters Judy Baughn (Richard) Wichita, KS., Sue Schommer, Goose Creek, S.C. Dixie Rodriguez (Frank) Chanute. Brothers: Allan Shepard Dyersburg, TN., Larry Shepard (Jean) Chanute, KS.
Celebration of life will be at American Legion Post 170 in Chanute, KS Aug. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
