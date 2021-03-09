LeRoy J. Wehlage, 80, of Chanute, Kansas passed away March 6, 2021. LeRoy was born to Elmer and Hazel (Baker) Wehlage on November 6, 1940.
He was united in marriage to Susan D. Wehlage in November of 1965 and she preceded him in death January 1, 1998.
LeRoy was proud to serve his country in the United States Army and worked as a Plumber for Lamp Lighters for many years. He was a member of American Legion Post 170, Chanute, Kansas, and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
LeRoy is survived by three sons, Mark Wehlage (Crystal) Humboldt, Kansas; Frederick Wehlage (Cindy) Colorado Springs, Colorado; and David Wehlage (Rosa) of Humboldt, Kansas; sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Coulter of Chanute, Kansas; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and grandson, Noah Wehlage.
Graveside service will be held at 11 am Friday March 12, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Chanute, Kansas.
Military Honors will be presented by the Chanute Honor Guard.
Memorial remembrances are suggested to the American Legion Post 170 and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest, Chanute, Kansas.
