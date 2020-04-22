Raeme Lee Mullen, 92, of Erie, died at 4 am Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village at St. Paul.
Further obituary details will be announced later by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home.
