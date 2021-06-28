Janet D. Myers, 81, of rural Altoona, Kansas passed away Wednesday June 23, 2021. She was born October 23, 1929 in Cherryvale Kansa to Alvin Dale Patterson Sr. and Hazel Ruth Cook. Janet had 3 brothers Alvin Jr, Eugene, and Ralph and two sisters Pauline and Shirley. Janet married Paul Wesly Myers Sr. on July 27, 1959 in Oswego, Kansas.
Janet worked many years as a Certified Nurse Aide at nursing homes in Fredonia and Chanute. She enjoyed reading, playing Phase 10 with her grandchildren and going to casinos with Paul and making their donations. She was a member of the Church of God Healing Center in Chanute.
Janet is survived by her husband, Paul; her children, Wesly Myers of Dearing, Larry Myers and wife, Sherry, of Elk City, Danny Myers of Altoona, and Nancy and husband, Joe Madl, of Chanute; Brother Ralph Patterson and wife, Shirley, of Pittsburg along with sister Pauline McKinney of Ridgecrest California; Grandchildren Josh Myers, Benny Cox, Brandy Cox, Nick Steele, Justin Steele, Shawn Shapel, Paul Shapel, Rachel Shapel, Brayden Madl and Stephen Madl; along with many nieces and nephews and several great-grandchildren.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, son Delbert Myers, grandson Christopher Myers, her brothers Alvin and Eugene, and her sister Shirley.
Cremation has been requested. A memorial service will be held Saturday July 10 at 1 pm at the Church of God Healing Center on 35th St. Chanute. Interment will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested for the Ronald McDonald House and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
