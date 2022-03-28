Helen P. Layton passed away March 28, 2022 at Country Place Senior Living in Chanute. She would have been 100 years of age on August 4, 2022.
Helen grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School.
She married Dale Layton on April 6, 1963 in Chanute, and they made their home in IndependenceS. Helen and Dale attended the Nazarene Church in Independence their entire married life.
She worked at the Bank of Commerce while living in Chanute and at First Federal Loan in Independence until her retirement.
Helen is survived by her sister Martha Welch, ste granddaughter Megan Boyd and stepgrandson Ryan Case, and several stepgreat-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, her parents, brothers: Marion Willis, Robert Willis, and William Willis, sister Evelyn Mayfield, and stepdaughter Vickie Butler.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to Chanute Christian Academy and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.