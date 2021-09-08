The Chain of Command:
A) KDHE
B) COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH – (COMMISSIONERS)
C) LICENSED MEDICAL ADVISOR
D) ADMINISTRATOR
E) COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
This letter to the editor is not about masking or vaccinations; it is about who is responsible for the direction of local public health in such a manner as to protect the safety and improve the health of our county. See Kansas state statute 65-201 regarding the relationship of the local board of health (county commissioners), the consulting physician and the health department administrator. The function of the consulting physician is “to direct the administrator on program and related medical and professional matters.”
Both the Neosho County Health Department and Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center are owned by the citizens of Neosho County, but the health department administrator is allowed to ignore direction from the consulting physician and guidance from the KDHE and the CDC. While this is not a new development, it has been painfully obvious during this global pandemic. The health department administrator and the county commissioners have not held the department to KDHE guidelines, or the statutes set forth by the State of Kansas. As of the present time, the administrator has been making her own decisions for the health department in program, medical and professional matters. If she is reporting this to the Board of Commissioners, they are in violation of the statutes for not making it public and transparent.
I’m more concerned about the lack of compliance at the Neosho County Board of Health (County Commissioners) level than the health department. They disregarded healthcare guidelines of KDHE and direction of the licensed medical advisor by doing nothing or directing their wishes to the county health department to state their position. Could it be that they don’t want to make a statement so they can cast the blame on others if something goes wrong?
As a past county commissioner, Dr. Kueser you have my utmost respect and apology for the lack of following your lead and requests to save lives during this pandemic. You served us well and I want the citizens to know how hard you tried to keep things proper and transparent for the people of this county. I’m sorry the Neosho County Health Department leadership was insubordinate and disregarded your direct orders that were aimed at protecting the safety and improving the health of our county.
It states in the statute 65-202 that the Health Officer shall use all known measures to prevent the spread of any such infectious, contagious or communicable disease, and shall perform such other duties as this act, his or her county or joint board, or the secretary of health and environment may require. So, did our health officer use all her resources to protect our children in the Neosho County school systems or did she discuss with the Board of County Health options to protect the children of our school districts?
Dr. Kueser is a professional that is on the frontlines of care and truly knows the difficulty of accessing specialty medical services when the hospitals for hundreds of miles around us are seriously strained. The loss of his medical advice for our county is a misfortune that could have been avoided.
In summary, we must remember that during the pandemic, Neosho County went against the CDC, the governor of the State of Kansas, the KDHE recommendations, the Medical Director of Neosho County, and a signed list of doctors from our county and southeast Kansas. While we continue to score poorly on COVID metrics, the commission gives the health department administrator a significant raise. I’m appalled!
All I can recommend from here is that if you lose a loved one in this county, I think you would have one hell of case of wrongdoing because they didn’t take direction from the qualified physician or observe KDHE guidelines during a global public health crisis and failed to protect and serve our county.
David G. Orr
Past Neosho County Commissioner
and Board of Health
65-201. ounty, city-county and multicounty units; local health officers; appointment, tenure, removal; laws applicable.
65-202. ame; oath and bond of local health officers; duties and compensation; employment of additional personnel; removal from office; criminal penalties. Public Health Laws in Kansas
65-129d: The Simplified Version by Amanda L. Stanley, General Counsel
(Detailed information of these state statutes was omitted due to space.)
