In Tuesday’s now-once-a-week COVID-19 “report,” the Neosho County Health Department provided the citizens of Neosho County one statistic: “229 Positive (Active) COVID-19 cases in isolation.” The Facebook post added this note: “Neosho County Health Department will only be posting the number of positive (Active) cases in Neosho County.”
We have the highest number of positives our county has ever had, accompanied by the least amount of information we’ve ever received. We don’t know the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in our county, nor how many total people were quarantined. We don’t know the reasons NCHD made the changes that they made.
After Teresa Starr’s “explanation” in Wednesday’s Chanute Tribune, we still don’t know the reasons. This “lay person” didn’t appreciate her condescending, covert and passive/aggressive statements (What “other Kansas health departments?” What “local entity?”) and her indication that we could go to the KDHE website and do her job for her if we wanted.
Contact tracing in Neosho County appears to be non-existent, so people in close contact with the infected are not quarantining. At a time when our COVID-19 numbers climb to a higher number than any other time since the beginning of this pandemic, when the omicron variant spreads so quickly in comparison to the other variants, and when hospitals strain to accommodate all the new C OVID-19 patients, the citizens of Neosho County are kept in a state of ignorance.
Neosho County is still the 105th out of the 105 Kansas counties in vaccination rates (per cdc.gov). At 26.3%, our county is the ONLY Kansas county with less than a 30% vaccination rate. For a while last month, our county was in the top 20 counties in the nation for total deaths per 100,000 (per The New York Times).
“What do we have to hide at this point?” asked Starr. The obvious answer is the severity of the pandemic. COVID-19 in Neosho County is worse than when we were in lockdown. It’s worse than when we begged the county commissioners to adopt a mask mandate. We are the least prepared county in the state to handle it. At this point, Teresa Starr’s lack of reporting will help propel us into COVID-19 wave #5, #6, #7, and more, because we have no chance of getting rid of it without knowledge and health department support. She believes her lack of reporting will make for a “more positive experience for everyone.” Sure … not knowing when/if half of the county has COVID-19 is a much more positive way of looking at things, right?
Apparently, it’s impossible to convince people in Neosho County to help stop this virus by vaccinating, so we must rely on reporting to steer us through the muddy pandemic waters.
The NCHD has become erratic and lackadaisical at a time when the information they could provide is so vital. As citizens, we cannot afford to become complacent in our observation of what is happening in our county, but without up-to-date and accurate reporting, it’s almost impossible. Amidst this 4th COVID-19 wave, the NCHD needs to keep us MORE informed, not less. Our health and survival depend on it. We need the data to make health decisions for ourselves, our businesses and our population. The “ignorance is bliss” attitude by those in charge cannot continue in this health crisis.
If the NCHD won’t do the right thing on its own, then the Neosho County Commissioners need to step in, find or add any necessary resources, and insist that the job gets done to keep the reporting current and complete. It’s horrifying that the county health department in the least-protected county in Kansas believes it’s OK to continue to reduce the scope of its reporting.
Cynthia Morrison
Chanute
