ST. PAUL — St. Paul High School defeated Oswego 40-22 in an 8-Man football game Friday.
"It was a great team effort by all," St. Paul head coach Dane Cummings said. "Hats off to Oswego, a very well coached team with some very good players."
St. Paul amassed 352 total yards of offense compared to 255 for Oswego. St. Paul’s Zane Sexton scored four touchdowns and Riley Vitt scored two. Hunter Kelley scored two touchdowns for Oswego, both on long runs.
Oswego drew first blood Friday on a short run by Josh Hutchinson. St. Paul followed up about seven minutes later with its touchdown on a 20-yard run by Sexton. Sexton scored three more times, including a 60-yard kickoff return.
St. Paul had its greatest success with the run. St. Paul ran the ball 59 times for 333 yards. The home team passed the ball four times and completed three of them.
Oswego ran the ball 29 times for 216 yards. Oswego also completed 6 of 11 passes for 39 yards.
St. Paul’s football team heard the whistle a lot Friday. St. Paul had nine penalties called against it that cost the team 80 yards.
Up Next
St. Paul, now 1-1, will host Yates Center next Friday. Oswego, now 0-2, will travel to Moran to visit Marmaton Valley.
St. Paul 40, Oswego 22
OS: 8 8 6 0 — 22
SP: 6 22 6 6 — 40
Scoring
First Quarter:
OS: Josh Hutchinson, 6 run. Owen Jackson run.
SP: Zane Sexton, 20 run. Conversion run failed.
Second Quarter:
SP: Riley Vitt, 22 run. Vitt run.
OS: Hunter Kelley, 39 yard run. Hutchinson run.
SP: Sexton, 60 kick off return. Bree Norris run.
SP: Sexton, 27 run. Run failed.
Third Quarter:
SP: Vitt, 10 run. Run failed.
OS: Kelley, 41 run. Conversion failed.
Fourth Quarter:
SP: Sexton, 26 run. Run failed.
