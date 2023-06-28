LAMAR, Mo. — A small group represented the Chanute Sharks swim team at the Lamar Tigersharks Invitational on Saturday.
“The meet went well. Despite a two-hour surprise storm delay and then stifling heat, our athletes showed up to compete,” Sharks head coach Betsy Olson said. “We came home with some hardware and many best times.”
Stella Nothern tallied a trio of personal-best times and finished fourth in the girls 8-and-under freestyle and butterfly races.
“Stella is a fierce young athlete. She holds so much promise and is a joy to coach,” Olson said. “She is unusually focused for her age and has high expectations of herself. Her goal is to swim a best time — every time.
“Last week on Wednesday, (Stella) secured the top spot in butterfly in her age group, beating out older, taller athletes,” Olson continued. “Instead of balking at tougher competition or new venues, she seems to embrace and enjoy the challenge.”
In the girls 10-and-under division, Georgia Olson finished third in the backstroke and also tallied three personal-best times.
The boys 13-14 division saw Warrick Olson notch top-5 finishes in four events, including a win in the breaststroke. Wyatt Stephenson finished third in the backstroke and set two personal-bests.
Vera Olson also set three personal records in the girls 13-14 division, while Zoey Turner set a pair for herself.
Up Next
The Sharks return to Southeast Kansas League action today, traveling to Coffeyville for a meet.
Results
Girls 8-and-under
25-yard freestyle: 4th - Stella Nothern 21.98*
25-yard backstroke: 7th - Stella Nothern 29.06*
25-yard butterfly: 4th - Stella Nothern 28.06*
Girls 10-and-under
50-yard freestyle: 4th - Georgia Olson 37.75*
50-yard backstroke: 3rd - Georgia Olson 47.23*
100-yard individual medley: 9th - Georgia Olson 1:55.38
100-yard freestyle: 6th - Georgia Olson 1:39.16*
Boys 13-14
50-yard freestyle: 2nd - Warrick Olson 26.67*; 5th - Wyatt Stephenson 26.96*
50-yard backstroke: 3rd - Wyatt Stephenson 34.30*
50-yard butterfly: 4th - Warrick Olson 31.43; 9th - Wyatt Stephenson 36.55
100-yard freestyle: 5th - Warrick Olson 1:03.09; 7th - Wyatt Stephenson 1:07.02
50-yard breaststroke: 1st - Warrick Olson 35.17*
Girls 13-14
50-yard freestyle: 7th - Vera Olson 31.42*; 13th - Zoey Turner 34.01*
50-yard backstroke: 6th - Vera Olson 40.39; 8th - Zoey Turner 42.88*
100-yard freestyle: 3rd - Vera Olson 1:11.59*; 7th - Zoey Turner 1:20.89
50-yard breaststroke: 5th - Vera Olson 42.45*
* - denotes personal-best finish
