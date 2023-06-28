Chanute Sharks HOME - June 21, 2023
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

LAMAR, Mo. — A small group represented the Chanute Sharks swim team at the Lamar Tigersharks Invitational on Saturday.

“The meet went well. Despite a two-hour surprise storm delay and then stifling heat, our athletes showed up to compete,” Sharks head coach Betsy Olson said. “We came home with some hardware and many best times.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments