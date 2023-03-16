Returning just a single varsity letterman from last season, the Chanute boys tennis team will have a number of new faces on the varsity roster entering the 2023 season.
The Blue Comets graduated 5-of-6 varsity starters during the offseason; Camden Hugo in singles and Walker Becknell, Kaidan Frederick, Hayden Newton and Trey Smoot on the doubles side.
The loss of Frederick and Newton was especially hard, as the duo anchored the Blue Comets en route to a fourth place finish at state. Chanute head coach Jeff Smith said the pair was the best doubles team during his nine-year tenure, and possibly the best in school history.
The lone returning letterman to the squad is Ethan Burnett. As a freshman, Burnett put together a singles record of 15-3 in varsity action, coming up just a single win short of a state tournament berth.
Chanute finished the 2022 season as runners-up behind Independence in the Southeast Kansas League and regional tournaments, finishing seventh as a team at the state championships.
Despite last season’s success, expectations remain tempered.
“We just want to compete and get better every week,” Smith said. “We do have three seniors that have been hungry and are eager for the opportunity. If we can stay together and keep working our tails off then I think we can be in the top half of the SEK.”
That trio of seniors looking to step up this season are Parker Henson, Ector Garnica and Jaxson Vaughan. Henson went 8-9 in varsity singles action as a junior, while Garnica and Vaughan teamed up to post an 11-0 record in varsity doubles action last year.
“Our strength this year will be our work ethic. We have a good group of guys from top to bottom that are willing to be coached and get better,” Smith said. “Our weakness will be our varsity experience. These guys are going to have to be thrown in the fire early and respond well.”
Looking to make the jump to varsity this year is junior Noah Vogel. Smith noted he improved dramatically during the offseason.
“He has really put the time in to improve his game in the off season,” Smith said. “He's earned his varsity spot and I'm excited to see him compete.”
After two full seasons playing for Royster, freshman Ayden Cummings will look to make a splash in the lineup as well.
“He had the benefit of getting two full seasons of tennis at Royster, which is so crucial to help advance up a high school roster early,” Smith said. “I'm so thankful for the work Coach Burnett does at RMS with our tennis program.”
Smith again sees the two-time defending state champion Independence as the biggest competitor in the league, and probably the entire state. The Bulldogs boast a large group of upperclassmen that includes a pair of individual state champions.
Parsons is also set to give Chanute trouble with the return of most of their lineup and the addition of the best freshman in the SEK.
Despite a pair of strong teams at the top, Smith sees the rest of the SEK as wide open for opportunity.
“We just have to focus on getting better and don't worry about the results early in the season,” Smith said. “It will come down to who is playing the best late in the season.”
The Blue Comets kick the season off on Thursday, March 30, when they travel to Pittsburg for a tournament.
2023 Boys Golf Schedule
3/21 JV Home
3/23 JV Home
3/27 JV @ Pittsburg
3/30 V @ Pittsburg
3/31 V @ Independence
4/3 JV @ Parsons
4/4 V Home
4/6 V @ Parsons
4/10 JV @ Parsons
4/11 V @ Pittsburg
4/12 JV Home
4/17 V @ Paola
4/17 JV @ Fort Scott
4/21 V Home
4/24 JV @ Parsons
4/27 V SEK @ Independence
5/1 JV @ Independence
5/5- 5/6 V Regionals @ TBA
5/12-5/13 V State @ Pratt
