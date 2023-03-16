Chanute BTEN HOME 4.23.22 - Parker Henson and Ethan Burnett

Chanute senior Parker Henson, left, and sophomore Ethan Burnett return shots during a home meet on April 21, 2022.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Returning just a single varsity letterman from last season, the Chanute boys tennis team will have a number of new faces on the varsity roster entering the 2023 season.

The Blue Comets graduated 5-of-6 varsity starters during the offseason; Camden Hugo in singles and Walker Becknell, Kaidan Frederick, Hayden Newton and Trey Smoot on the doubles side.

