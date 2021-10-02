JARED McMASTERS
There was no secret sauce. No hidden recipe for destruction. No overly complicated plan of attack.
After a week of hype and buildup that was expected to culminate in one of the most-anticipated matchups of the SEK League this football season, the Chanute Blue Comets trounced the Independence Bulldogs at home, 44-0.
“We were just playing football,” Chanute junior Ty Leedy said. “There was nothing special that we were doing. We were just having fun, and that’s what happens when you’re having fun.”
Heading into Friday night’s matchup, two of the top Class 4A defenses were each going to be tested. It was just going to be a matter of which unit could bend without snapping.
Behind four touchdowns from Leedy, Chanute’s offense not only bent and twisted Independence’s defense but the Blue Comets eviscerated their opponent to roll to their fourth consecutive win.
“Things just went right,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “We’re playing good football, our defense is really tough and offense is really hitting its stride. Things are going right, and I think we’re a pretty dang good football team.”
Leedy was the spark that helped ignite Chanute’s blazing offense throughout the majority of the night. It was a perfect storm for the Blue Comets’ running back to deal blows against a Bulldog defense that had already surrendered over 1,100 yards on the ground through four games.
Between the different facets of the game Leedy scored in, and the fact that he racked up all four touchdowns in the first half, Chanute fans may find themselves in a stalemate trying to decide what was more impressive about his outing.
“He’s phenomenal,” Frazell said. “He’s a kid who plays with 100% effort all the time. It doesn’t matter if he’s blocking, running the ball, on defense, on special teams. He’s always doing something to help our team. You just have to love a guy like that.”
Leedy kicked off his scoring run with a short carry inside the 5-yard line for a touchdown midway through the first quarter.
Just two minutes into the second quarter, he showed his defensive prowess by intercepting an Independence pass near midfield, taking off to the right and flying down the sideline to return the turnover for a touchdown.
He completed his trifecta of scoring maneuvers by hauling in a short pass from Blue Comet quarterback Eric Erbe and bouncing between Independence defenders to score again just six minutes later.
By the time he tacked on his fourth touchdown of the first half with another run near the goal line, he had nearly single-handedly carried Chanute to a 30-0 halftime lead.
“He’s going to show up and ball for his teammates, whether he’s getting the ball or not,” Frazell said. “He’s fun to watch. He’s an iron man.”
After another shutout on the defensive side of the ball and the team’s third consecutive game scoring at least 37 points, the Blue Comets appear to be capable of handling opponents in nearly every way imaginable.
Because of an attention to detail in the film room and a dedication to preparing for each opponent, Frazell says this team is already far removed from the group that fell to Circle in week 1.
With a dominant win like Friday night’s, Chanute continued its cycle of raising — and then surpassing — the benchmark for what fans can hope to see from this squad each week.
“Every week’s a big week for us,” Leedy said. “It doesn’t matter. We may make them look bad, but that’s not a bad team. They’re a really good team. I’ll give them credit. They’ve had a great last four weeks. They’re a great team. We just made them look like a bad team.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in SEK League play, while Independence dropped to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the league. Chanute will hit the road to face Fort Scott (1-4, 1-1) next Friday in another league contest.
