The Neosho County Panthers have sprinted to a perfect 3-0 start after recently taking down the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes and the Friends Falcons. The Panthers knocked off the Coyotes via a 129-75 score on Thursday, before a Saturday afternoon contest saw the Falcons defeated 121-62.

“I thought we played hard in spurts,” Neosho County head coach J.J. Davis said. “I think we have to continue to buy into the system. We have to get better every day.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments