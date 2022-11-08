The Neosho County Panthers have sprinted to a perfect 3-0 start after recently taking down the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes and the Friends Falcons. The Panthers knocked off the Coyotes via a 129-75 score on Thursday, before a Saturday afternoon contest saw the Falcons defeated 121-62.
“I thought we played hard in spurts,” Neosho County head coach J.J. Davis said. “I think we have to continue to buy into the system. We have to get better every day.”
Thursday’s matchup with Kansas Wesleyan was fairly tight until halftime, with Neosho County running away with things after outscoring the Coyotes 34-17 in the third quarter.
Sophomore guard Chantoriya Rivers led the way with a double-double performance, posting 20 points and 13 rebounds, as well as a pair of blocks and steals. Sophomore guard Im’Unique White had 19 points and freshman forward Jahniya Brown added 18.
Freshman guard Khalaya Willis had 13 points, sophomore guard Kori Babcock had 11 and freshman forward Myah Coleman added 10.
Sophomore guard Zariyah Washington nearly had a double-double of her own, scoring nine points while racking up eight assists. Willis and Babcock had four assists each, while freshman guard Raegan Seba added three.
The Panthers shot a blistering 44.4% from the field while going 53.7% from the free-throw line. Neosho County also won the turnover battle, stealing 24 while giving away 22 possessions.
Saturday afternoon was another strong showing for the Panthers, with this win being no doubt from the jump. Neosho County got out to a 35-10 lead in the first frame, extending the lead to 56-27 by the intermission.
Rivers once again led the offensive attack with 18, followed by White with 14, Brown with 13 and Willis with 12 points.
Babcock, Washington and sophomore guard Breonna Carey went for three assists each in this one, with eight more Panthers assisting twice each.
Up Next
The Panthers (3-0) are back in action tonight, when they host the Barton Cougars (3-0). Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. inside Panther Gymnasium.
Box Scores
KS Wesleyan 21 22 17 15 - 75
Neosho 22 34 34 39 - 129
Scoring: Chantoryia Rivers 20, Im’Unique White 19, Jahniya Brown 18, Khalyah Willis 13, Kori Babcock 11, Myah Coleman 10, Zariyah Washington 9, Toriauna Douglass 8, Meadow Gillispie 7, Breonna Carey 4, DeMia Jackson 4, Dawnyale Bruce 2, Taylee Hatton 2, Baylee Davis 2
Friends 10 17 18 17 - 62
Neosho 35 21 37 28 - 121
Scoring: Chantoryia Rivers 18, Im’Unique White 14, Jahniya Brown 13, Khalyah Willis 12, Dawnyale Bruce 9, Baylee Davis 9, Breonna Carey 7, Zariyah Washington 7, Myah Coleman 6, Kori Babcock 5, Toriauna Douglass 5, DeMia Jackson 4, Meadow Gillispie 4, Reagan Seba 3, Taylee Hatton 3, Nicole Szadkowska 2
