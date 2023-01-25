PAOLA — Junior Kaiden Seamster's game-high 19 points paved the way to a 49-31 drubbing of the Paola Panthers here Tuesday night.
Leading 13-10 at the conclusion of the opening frame, the Blue Comets blew the door off the contest in the second quarter as they began playing inside-out against Paola's zone defense.
A bucket from sophomore Elliot Stephenson followed by a fastbreak by junior Cowhen Wheeler capped a 16-4 blitz, as the Blue Comets opened a 31-14 halftime lead.
Chanute's advantage swelled to 20 via senior Parker Manly's 3 early in the third. Midway through the frame, Seamster's coast-to-coast lay-in and a Stephenson triple from the left corner handed the Blue Comets a 41-18 lead. Seamster then put the cherry on top, drilling a 3 from the left corner as the Blue Comets coasted to the decisive victory.
Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said he was pleased with the way his squad bounced back from Saturday's 70-28 thrashing by Carthage, Mo. at the Ralph Miller Classic.
"We talked about forgetting that one, moving on, and worrying about the next game," Crabtree said. “Not overlooking Paola was the key and the guys did a good job of that.”
It's been a forgettable campaign for the Panthers, as they opened with 11 consecutive losses before edging Silver Lake 33-32 in their previous contest.
"It's always tough to play on the road," Crabtree said, noting that the Blue Comets could have overlooked Paola as they eagerly anticipate Thursday night's court-warming clash with red-hot Parsons. "Seeing the maturity that these guys are continuing to show is exciting."
The Blue Comets settled for too many 3-point attempts during the first quarter, Crabtree noted.
"We're going to shoot a lot and we're going to make a lot, but we want them to be the right ones," Crabtree said. "We want to put pressure on the defense first before we just launch one, so I think that was the key."
A guard-heavy team, the Blue Comets live and die by the 3.
"I think our ability to shoot the basketball is definitely a strength of ours," he said.
The Blue Comets are also still adjusting to the loss of starting junior guard Rhett Smith to a season-ending hand injury.
"Other guys have been stepping up. Brax (Peter) and Cowhen aren't necessarily guards, but they're doing a good job of playing their roles and stepping in and filling that void," Crabtree said. "We also have senior leaders like Parker and Lars who are doing a good job. Everybody's stepping up and making adjustments as we go, and are doing a nice job with that."
The loss of Smith alters the complexion of the team, notably his perimeter defense.
"He always set a tone for us defensively with deflections and steals, so it definitely changes us a little bit," Crabtree said. "But guys like Jordan (Duncan), Parker (Manly), Parker (Henson). Our mindset has been ‘next guy up’ and be ready to go.”
Crabtree said that Smith is still a big part of the team.
“He’s been at practice every day helping his teammates, and has been a hype man on the bench.”
Crabtree added that he thought Stephenson's effort closely resembled what Smith typically brings to the table.
"I thought tonight he took that role that Rhett normally plays," Crabtree said.
Crabtree was pleased that Stephenson knocked down a 3. The sophomore finished the night with 11 points.
"We haven't seen it much this year — he hasn't shot it well," Crabtree said. "It's just all about taking the right ones and for him to continue working on his shooting. But I know that he's capable of hitting those shots, so we need to keep that going."
As for the star of the contest, Crabtree was thrilled with Seamster's performance.
"He did a great job of attacking the rim and playing inside-out," Crabtree said. "He's really hard to guard when he's making plays at the rim and also hitting shots from the perimeter. He was also active defensively — had some blocks and took a charge."
Up Next
Chanute (7-4) hosts Parsons for a homecoming matchup Thursday night, with tip-off set for 7:30 pm.
“We’ve had a lot of good battles the last few years,” Crabtree said. “It will be a tough test but we’re excited to play them.”
Box Score
Chanute: 13 18 11 7 — 49
Paola: 10 4 9 8 — 31
Scoring
Chanute: Kaiden Seamster 19, Elliot Stephenson 11, Cohwen Wheeler 7, Lars Koester 3, Jordan Duncan 3, Parker Manly 3, Parker Henson 3
Paola: Landon Taylor 8, Caden Cohee 7, Kale Murdock 4, Micah Sanders 4, JD Troutman 3, Eli Richmond 3, JJ Crawford 2
