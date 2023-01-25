Chanute MBB @ Paola 1.24.23 - Blue Comet Boys

Chanute junior Kaiden Seamster (5) high-fives teammates on the bench during Tuesday's victory over Paola. Seamster finished the night with a game-high 19 points.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

PAOLA — Junior Kaiden Seamster's game-high 19 points paved the way to a 49-31 drubbing of the Paola Panthers here Tuesday night.

Leading 13-10 at the conclusion of the opening frame, the Blue Comets blew the door off the contest in the second quarter as they began playing inside-out against Paola's zone defense.

Chanute MBB @ Paola 1.24.23 - Elliot Stephenson

Chanute sophomore Elliot Stephenson (35) puts up a 3 during a road matchup with Paola. Stephenson finished with 11 points in the 49-31 victory.

