Chanute Golf @ Regionals 10.10.22 - Qualifiers

A trio of Chanute Blue Comets punched their tickets to the KSHSAA State Championships on Monday afternoon in Independence.

 Contributed photo
Chanute Golf @ Regionals 10.10.22 - Rainey Carter

Chanute freshman Rainey Carter

INDEPENDENCE — For the second-straight week, the Chanute Blue Comets took on the Independence Country Club for a 18-hole round of golf, this time for the KSHSAA Regional Championships. Three Blue Comets qualified for the state tournament in Emporia, as the squad missed team qualification with a fifth place finish.

“Once again a visit to Independence Country Club and once again a very dry and challenging course,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “We fell just a bit short of qualifying as a team, but I think it was a good experience for our young team and will help us in the future which is still very bright.”

Chanute Golf @ Regionals 10.10.22 - Delany Hastings

Chanute freshman Delaney Hastings
Chanute Golf @ Regionals 10.10.22 - Emma Waltermire

Chanute junior Emma Waltermire

