INDEPENDENCE — For the second-straight week, the Chanute Blue Comets took on the Independence Country Club for a 18-hole round of golf, this time for the KSHSAA Regional Championships. Three Blue Comets qualified for the state tournament in Emporia, as the squad missed team qualification with a fifth place finish.
“Once again a visit to Independence Country Club and once again a very dry and challenging course,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “We fell just a bit short of qualifying as a team, but I think it was a good experience for our young team and will help us in the future which is still very bright.”
Because of recent heat keeping basically all moisture away from southeast Kansas, the country club played tough for all golfers. Ewert noted multiple shots, from both his golfers and the competition, roll to hazards or out-of-bounds completely after a perfect stroke and placement.
“It’s just very tough to get into a groove when that happens,” Ewert said of the course conditions. “That being said, our girls showed toughness and grit to rebound from those situations. We have preached trusting the process over results all season, and I think our girls, especially the freshmen, are starting to understand it.”
Setting herself up with a strong 48 on the front nine, freshman Rainey Carter posted a 106 to land inside the top-10. A bad break on the 330-yard par-4 hole 11 threatened to derail her round, but Carter bounced back.
Also taking on a few blowups of their own, freshman Delaney Hastings and junior Emma Waltermire remained steady to shoot 107 and 109 to round out the top-15.
Hastings rebounded from a pair of quadruple-bogeys to card a birdie on the 322-yard par-4 hole six to highlight a strong front nine.
Though she did not find any birdies on the day, Waltermire played steady golf on both nines, carding a 55 out and 54 in.
The trio of Blue Comets qualified for the state tournament, and will be competing as individuals Monday at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, with aspirations to make the cut for the second day on Tuesday.
Freshmen Layla Reinecke and Madi Kepley and junior Ella Gahagan had more trouble than their three teammates, finishing outside of qualification.
“They sprinkled in some good holes throughout, and I know the potential is very high for them next season as we put in the work and become more consistent with our swings and golf savvy,” Ewert said.
With the three golfers headed to the state tournament, the Blue Comets continue a streak of qualifiers since the program’s start in 2009.
“It is fantastic, and a great feather in Chanute’s cap,” Ewert said.
Lilli Simpson of Winfield claimed the individual title with a 19-over-71, leading the Vikings to a team championship in the regional by over 20 strokes.
Up Next
The three Blue Comets now look to Monday when teams from across the state gather in Emporia for the 4A KSHSAA State Golf Championships. Tee-time is set for 9 a.m. at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.
“We will practice up this week and get the girls prepped for what the state tournament looks like,” Ewert said. “This will be a repeat experience for Emma, but a first for Delaney and Rainey. Getting these experiences is great for building our program toward the future.”
Results
9. Rainey Carter - 48 58 (106)
13. Delaney Hastings - 52 55 (107)
15. Emma Waltermire - 55 54 (109)
30. Layla Reinecke - 64 65 (129)
37. Madi Kepley - 81 65 (146)
40. Ella Gahagan - 69 79 (148)
Click on each golfer’s name for a full hole-by-hole scoring breakdown.
Team Scores: Winfield 398, Augusta 421, Independence 435, Labette County 441, Chanute 451, Fort Scott 472, Mulvane 533, Circle 544
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.