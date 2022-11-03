The first game of the season inside Panther Gymnasium saw the Neosho County women’s basketball team run away with a 129-64 victory over the Bethel Threshers.
The win moves the Panthers to 7-0 all-time against the Threshers. Last season’s matchup saw Neosho County take a 99-46 win off Bethel.
The first quarter saw the Panthers take advantage of the contest, pulling out to a 27-20 lead. The second quarter was a bit more unbalanced, as Neosho County’s lead grew to 58-36 by the intermission.
The Panthers out-scored the Threshers 43-12 to move to 101-48, before closing the game out with a 28-point final frame.
Eight different Panthers posted double-digit scoring columns, half coming off the bench. Sophomore guard Khalayah Willis led the way with 18 points, followed by sophomore guards Im’Unique White and Chantoryia Rivers with 15 each.
Freshmen forwards Jahniya Brown and Myah Coleman went for 14 points each, sophomore guard Breonna Carey had 13 and sophomore guard Zariyah Washington and freshman guard Toriauna Douglas added 12 each.
Washington nearly found the double-double mark with seven assists. Sophomore guard Dawnyale Bruce had four assists and White and sophomore guard Kori Babcock added three each.
Though Bruce was held scoreless, she also went for seven rebounds. Freshman forward Baylee Davis also had seven and freshman forward Myah Coleman had six rebounds.
The Panthers combined for 27 steals on the night, led by four from Brown. Thanks to head coach J.J. Davis’ signature heavy-press defense, this comes as no surprise.
Up Next
The 1-0 Panthers continue action at home today with a matchup against the junior varsity Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.
Box Score
Bethel 20 16 12 16 - 64
Neosho 27 31 43 28 - 129
Scoring: Khalayah Willis 18, Im’Unique White 15, Chantoryia Rivers 15, Jahniya Brown 14, Myah Coleman 14, Breonna Carey 13, Zariyah Washington 12, Toriauna Douglas 12, Baylee Davis 8, Nicole Szadkowska 5, Taylee Hatton 3
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.