NCCC WBB vs Bethel 11.1.22 - Zariyah Washington

Neosho County sophomore guard Zariyah Washington (23) brings the ball up court with a Bethel defender in tow on Tuesday evening.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photo

The first game of the season inside Panther Gymnasium saw the Neosho County women’s basketball team run away with a 129-64 victory over the Bethel Threshers.

The win moves the Panthers to 7-0 all-time against the Threshers. Last season’s matchup saw Neosho County take a 99-46 win off Bethel.

NCCC WBB vs Bethel 11.1.22 - Jahniya Brown

Neosho County freshman forward Jahniya Brown (5) puts up a shot with a Bethel defender in her face on Tuesday evening.

