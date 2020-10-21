Lady Blue Comets’ volleyball had one last tune-up before the final regular season meet of the 2020 volleyball year on Tuesday night at Chanute High School.
Chanute swept Coffeyville (6-21, 2-9) 26-24 and 25-18 – the second time this season Chanute has swept Coffeyville, and the third time of three that the Lady Blue Comets ousted the Lady Golden Tornado in the 2020 regular season.
Senior All-SEK middle hitter Sabry Trout racked up nine kills, one block and one assist, while senior outside hitter Avrey Finley added five kills, one ace and one assist. Senior middle hitter Taylor West put up one kill, three blocks and one ace, and sophomore setter Kamri Naff registered three assists.
Trout said the team got in their own heads, being overconfident early on, but once CHS head coach Jory Murry told them to settle down, they played their game.
“Tonight we kind of started out a little rough, but after this first set, we were able to figure it out and play together,” Trout said. “But now that we won, Thursday’s a big game for us because we can be league champs. So, (Wednesday’s) practice we all just want to come focused. Moving forward, Thursday is a really important game for us, so just making sure we are prepared and ready for Thursday.”
The best preparation was to play well versus Coffeyville first. Coffeyville did an exceptional job in keeping the ball alive and sets have been close because of unforced errors. In the last games versus Fort Scott and Parsons on Oct. 13, Chanute had just seven errors, but against Coffeyville, CHS had 13 errors as a team.
“The girls, we talked about just making sure we are doing our job every single ball, focusing on one ball at a time, communicating every single time whether you are a part of the play or you’re not a part of the play,” Murry said. “You’ve got that communication, which brings energy on the court and just kind of helps us to keep doing our job, keep reinforcing what we’re doing.”
It also helps that the volleyball team had almost all of their key players, which helps consistently reinforce some of the same philosophies and winning habits. The only player who wasn’t in attendance was sophomore Brinly Bancroft, who won’t be playing for the rest of the year due to a medical reason.
Today, Independence hosts makeup duals, pitting the Lady Bulldogs against Labette County and Chanute. All three teams are in the mix for the Southeast Kansas League championship.
It will help Chanute win their second league title in six years, since Murry has been the coach, if Independence beats Labette County and Chanute beats Indy; the Lady Blue Comets would win the championship based on the winning percentage (Chanute 9-2/.818, Labette County 9-3/.750, Independence 7-3/.700).
But if Labette County beats Independence, the Lady Grizzlies will be crowned champion regardless of the outcome of the Indy-Chanute match based on their winning percentage (10-2/.833). If Independence beats Labette County and Chanute, Independence will win the SEK title based on winning percentage (Indy 8-2/.800, Labette County 9-3/.750, Chanute 8-3/.727).
Chanute (16-9, 8-2) will compete against Independence (10-8, 6-2) in a dual, which is the best two out of three at 5 pm today in Indy. Labette County (23-7, 9-2) will face Independence in a dual at 6 pm.
In short, Chanute needs to win over Indy and Indy needs to beat Labette County for CHS to reach the perch of an SEK League title.
“We’re trying to win a league title on Thursday,” Murry said. “We’ve just got to go focus on kind of the same thing we did (Tuesday). Focus on one ball at a time, everybody doing their job and making sure that no matter what, you are always serving a purpose on the court.”
