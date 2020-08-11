Andy Young went 2-for-2 and doubled in his first-ever big league plate appearance versus the Houston Astros on Aug. 4.
The call-up to the big leagues and a stellar performance by the former Neosho County Community College baseball player who is now an Arizona Diamondback, led NCCC head baseball coach Steve Murry to have Screenworks place Young’s name and face onto the MLB Wall in right centerfield at Panther Stadium last week.
This is the third player from under Murry’s tutelage who has made it to the MLB Wall. The others are the Chicago Cubs’ David Bote and the San Diego Padres’ Matt Strahm.
Strahm and Bote played on the 2012 NCCC baseball team together, leading the Panthers to the JuCo World Series and a record of 49-16, the most wins in Murry’s 34 years of coaching NCCC baseball. The Panthers also advanced to the JuCo World Series in 2013. In 2014, Young helped the Panthers achieve 40 wins for the eighth time in Murry’s tenure at the time.
Young is making it happen as a newbie in the MLB with a .375 average and a homer. Strahm has struck out 258 total batters with a 3.69 ERA with both the Royals and the Padres. And Bote has racked up 19 home runs and 79 RBIs since 2018 as a big leaguer.
Young said Murry played a huge role in his professional success.
“Coach Murry absolutely helped me become the player I am today,” Young said. “My year at NCCC was probably the best developmental year I had in my baseball career. He pushed me physically and mentally to become better on and off the baseball field. To this day, we stay in close contact. I’ve been texting him throughout the week and it’s really cool to watch him follow his former players so closely.”
Young-Strahm-NCCC connection
Murry will never stop following his former players. And Murry caught a fitting moment that linked Young and Strahm once more on Monday. Young’s Diamondbacks played Strahm’s Padres in the final game of a three-game series on Monday in San Diego. With the Diamondbacks trailing the Padres 9-1 in the top of the ninth, Young blasted a shot to left-center field off of Padres’ reliever Luis Patino, but the baseball was driven almost directly to where Strahm was sitting in the bullpen.
The two-run home run ball, Young’s first MLB dinger, fell between Strahm and fellow teammate Cal Quantrill. Never mind that the Padres would go on to win the game 9-5. Strahm just wanted to get the baseball to his longtime friend.
“It’s awesome. I mean it’s cool enough to have one big leaguer, but when you can get two in the same place, it’s double as cool. But when you can get two that basically, Matt is pretty responsible for Andy’s career, if you really want to get down to it, because he’s the one that got Andy here and Andy just took off,” Murry said. “Matt has watched out for Andy forever and a day. So to know each other as well as they did, and both are from West Fargo, North Dakota, that’s pretty cool.”
That baseball connection has been running strong for quite some time for Young and Strahm. While both Strahm and Young knew each other since 10 years old from various baseball leagues, they both played baseball together at West Fargo High School in North Dakota in 2010. Strahm was a senior pitcher and first baseman and Young was a sophomore shortstop.
During his time at NCCC, Strahm told Murry about Young’s talents, but Young wanted to stay close to home in North Dakota, eventually enrolling in NAIA school Jamestown College.
But with all the success Strahm had, including being an All-American pitcher in 2012 and leading the Panthers to the most successful season in Murry’s NCCC history, as well as an All-Region and All-Conference nod – Bote was also an All-Conference player in this time as well – it gave Young the idea of duplicating that successful run at NCCC. Young went on to become an All-Conference player at NCCC before transferring to Indiana State University. In 2016, he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals. And in 2018, Young was traded to the Diamondbacks.
Keeping notes and lessons:
In his Chanute home, Murry and his wife keep track of all the professional careers of Young, Strahm and Bote, fervently watching all three, even if they are playing at the same time. Murry said that depending on the situation, he will still relay advice via text or phone call to his former players.
NCCC assistant baseball coach Josh Merrill, who played with Strahm and Bote at the college, said it is pretty eventful to see some former NCCC players having fruitful MLB careers.
“It’s so cool. You know that you went through the same thing as them, and I think a lot of people think that major league players just kind of come from they were big-time players all the time, and it’s kind of cool to see that they got their start in Chanute, Kansas. So when I flip on a game, it’s really cool to see Strahm pitch, Andy hit, or even Bote, too, and getting the chance to know that we kind of got to do the same thing and got to learn under Coach Murry, so I think it’s really cool to flip on the TV and see them succeeding at such a high level.”
Players were set to play at the JuCo level last season, but COVID-19 halted all sports. With fall baseball set to transpire in a few weeks, Murry wants his players to have a steadfast approach and recognize some characteristics that Bote, Strahm and Young possess.
“All three of them have a major, major, major work ethic,” Murry said. “(The new guys) need to understand their mental aptitude, and their work ethic, because everybody in the world practices two-and-a-half hours a day. What will separate you from the next guy? And we can literally point to all three of them and say, ‘This wasn’t based on talent alone. These guys had to work their tails off to get to where they’re at.’”
