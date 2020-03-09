ERIC SPRUILL
YATES CENTER — The Erie Lady Red Devils got themselves into a hole early and were never able to recover as they fell in the Class 2A Sub-State Championship game to St. Mary’s Colgan 48-36 on Saturday night.
Baskets were hard to come by for the Lady Red Devils (15-8) as the height of Lady Panthers (14-9) seemed to be a big factor inside the paint.
Erie had trouble getting off shots in the paint, and when they did, the end result was usually a foul. Erie’s Maddie Kramer got into early foul trouble once again and it took a while for the Lady Red Devils to find an inside presence.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 10-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased it to 25-11 by halftime.
But the Lady Red Devils would fight back in the third quarter and make a game out of it.
Senior Molly LaForge hit two free throws to end the first half and started the third quarter with a 3-pointer, followed by a bucket from Sarah Stark to bring it within single digits at 25-16 for the first time since midway through the first half.
Free throws by Kramer and another basket from Stark made it 25-20.
St. Mary’s Colgan would go into the fourth quarter with a 30-23 lead.
Again, Stark would get the Lady Devils within five points with 7:00 minutes remaining in the contest when she knocked down a basket in the paint.
But the Lady Panthers were too strong down the stretch.
St. Mary’s Colgan would eventually move its lead up to 16 points and Erie had no answers.
LaForge led the Lady Devils with 11 points, Skylar Clevenger and Kramer had seven points apiece, while Stark finished with six. Skyller Hopper knocked down a late 3-pointer to chip in three, while Ryleigh Brant chipped in with two points.
Sophomore Lauren Yaghmour led the Lady Panthers with 17 points.
“I am proud of each of everyone of these ladies,” head coach Sindy Daniels said. “They aren’t only great basketball players, but they are great people. I was pleased how they didn’t give up at halftime when we were down by 14. That would have been easy to do. That shows what kind of character these ladies have. In sports, even though you try your best, you can still lose games. It happens all the time. When life gets tough (and it does), we have to just keep fighting through it.”
