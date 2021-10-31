MATT RESNICK
WELLSVILLE — It was a tale of two halves for the Erie Red Devils against the No. 2 ranked Wellsville Eagles Friday night. After hanging tough for the first two quarters of play, Erie ran out of steam in the second half, falling to the Eagles in the opening-round of the Class 2A KSHSAA playoffs, 48-6.
The victory moves Wellsville (9-0) to a second-round matchup with Humboldt next Friday — while Erie concludes its campaign at 3-6 overall.
Erie’s superb start to the contest was highlighted by Eric Dillinger’s interception and 35-yard return to the Wellsville 7-yard line. The Red Devils quickly capitalized on the Eagles’ miscue, as senior signal-caller Garrett Ruark scampered in for the score. The 2-point attempt failed, as Erie went on top, 6-0.
Facing fourth-and-1 on the ensuing possession, Wellsville junior tailback Nash Money gained the left edge, and bolted 25-yards to pay dirt. Wellsville was back on the scoreboard near the midpoint of the second quarter, as junior signal-caller Dylan McCarty called his own number on fourth-and-goal from the 9, bulldozing his way into the end zone. After misfires on both 2-point attempts, the Eagles held a 12-6 advantage.
Wellsville was on the brink of tacking on another score, but Erie’s goal-line stand with under a minute remaining in the half prevented that from happening, as the Red Devils trailed by six at the break.
The second half opened with an electric 52-yard Money run. From there, Wellsville utterly dominated the third quarter, racking up 189 yards of offense, while Erie managed just 12 yards and zero first downs. The Eagles tacked on two more rushing scores in the frame, including Money’s third of the game, from 27 yards out — handing Wellsville an insurmountable 34-6 advantage through three quarters of play.
Despite the tough loss in sloppy conditions, Erie head coach Eddie Kearns delivered an impassioned postgame speech to his squad.
“They don’t quit,” Kearns said. “We knew that it would be tough coming in. And, of course, the (muddy) field didn’t help us any.”
Kearns was pleased with his club’s overall performance.
‘We shocked the world for about a half,” he said. “And then Wellsville started clicking on cylinders, and we just had a hard time stopping them.”
Kearns said he was particularly impressed with Erie’s first half defensive performance.
“They stood up to the No. 2 team in the state,” he said. “And they showed them what southeast Kansas is like. Our defense played tough all year long. And we knew this was going to be a defensive battle because of the field conditions.”
Kearns said Erie’s senior-class team members were instrumental in helping the program to turn the corner.
“We tried to change the mentality,” Kearns said, noting that the senior group was mentally tough. “We’ve tried to instill that — and our seniors were the ones taking the biggest steps to show how that’s done. They’ve led us by demonstrating what ‘tough’ is.”
Kearns also lauded Money, who toted the rock 25 times en route to 252 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s a very good player,” Kearns said. “We watched him on film, and he’s done that to everybody they’ve played.”
Figuring out how to contain Money next week will greatly enhance Humboldt’s chances of pulling off a second consecutive playoff upset.
