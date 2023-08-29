NCCC VB vs. Ottawa JV - Aug. 28, 2023 - Callie Palecki

Neosho County sophomore libero Callie Palecki (1) passes a serve to the front line as freshman defensive specialist Kierstyn Houk (5) and sophomore middle back Adi Igo (6) look on during a home matchup with the Ottawa JV on Monday, Aug. 28.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Opening the regular season’s home schedule, the Neosho County Panthers knocked off the Ottawa University junior varsity squad, 3-2 (25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 19-25, 15-9).

“This is the second time we’ve played them, they’re a great team,” Neosho County head coach Lisiane Matsdorff said. “All of their players are solid players, so it’s a big win.”

NCCC VB vs. Ottawa JV - Aug. 28, 2023 - Sydney Dudolski

Neosho County sophomore outside hitter Sydney Dudolski (10) fires an attack over a pair of Ottawa defenders during a home matchup on Monday, Aug. 28.

