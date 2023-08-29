Opening the regular season’s home schedule, the Neosho County Panthers knocked off the Ottawa University junior varsity squad, 3-2 (25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 19-25, 15-9).
“This is the second time we’ve played them, they’re a great team,” Neosho County head coach Lisiane Matsdorff said. “All of their players are solid players, so it’s a big win.”
The Panthers knocked off the Ottawa JV during the Fort Scott Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 19. Neosho County took that match 3-1, but the sets were nearly as close as Monday’s matchup.
Although the visiting team is considered the junior varsity at Ottawa, the team is made up mostly of older players. One such player was former Neosho County Panther Kennedy Krokroskia, now a junior.
After running away with the first set, Ottawa fired back and stole the second in extra points. Neosho County battled back late in the second set, but early service reception errors and attack errors had piled up.
Setting off that early run, and powering the squad most of the night, was sophomore outside hitter Sydney Dudolski. The Carthage, Mo. native finished with a team-high 25 kills and played an important role in the defense with a team-high 32 digs.
“She is a gamer. She plays hard on the court, it’s incredible,” Matsdorff said. “Sydney is the girl that you know will always be doing her best.”
The story from sets one and two seemed to replay, as the Panthers took set three and surrendered the fourth thanks to a total of 14 attacking errors. Of those, many came on net violations during blocking attempts.
“We are working a lot on our serve,” Matsdorff said. “We are also still working on the quantity of mistakes. You try to clean those mistakes when you have time during the week, and improve ourselves.”
The defense held true in set five, allowing the Panthers to take home the match win. When the attacking side of things was sputtering, the Neosho County defense managed to keep things even keel.
“One of the strengths we have is good hitters, but one thing that is also amazing on our team is our defensive system,” Matsdorff said. “Callie (Palecki) is doing amazing right now, right now she’s one of the best DS’s on the rankings. Kierstyn (Houk) also. They help us hold onto the game when it’s competitive.”
Palecki, a sophomore libero from Maize, was all over the court making rally-saving plays all night. She had multiple in the final points of set three, and set the tone for the win in set five. She finished with a total of 23 digs.
Palecki was also named KJCCC Div-II Defensive Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks leading up to this match, and she will be looking to make it a third straight week after this performance.
A defensive specialist from Parsons, Houk was in the mix with Palecki all night as well, tallying a total of 14 digs. Combined, Houk and Palecki committed just a pair of recorded errors all night.
Sophomore setter London Hilton tallied 47 assists, 18 digs and three service aces. Freshman outside hitter Hallee White racked up 16 kills and 15 digs, and sophomore middle back Adi Igo nabbed seven kills.
The match was well-attended, and numerous players from the Altoona-Midway, Chanute and Humboldt high school teams were present.
Up Next
Neosho County (5-1, 1-0 KJCCC) returns to action on Wednesday, Aug. 30, hosting the Kansas City Kansas CC Blue Devils (4-2, 0-1 KJCCC). The match is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Box Score
Ottawa JV: 15 26 22 25 9 - 2
Neosho: 25 24 25 19 15 - 3
