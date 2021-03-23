ROBERT MAGOBET
Some of NCCC’s best athletes competed at the NJCAA Indoor Track And Field National Championships in Pittsburg on March 5, and several athletes had highlights during the weekend.
Early Friday morning, Sophomore Mya Green competed in the pentathlon, finishing 15th. Green was able to improve her high jump by 10 centimeters.
Also on that Friday was the women’s Distance Medley Relay. Freshmen Laura Juarez, Jaycee Johnson, Ivyanna Lewis, and Desiree Guerra placed 10th, knocking an additional 5 seconds off of NCCC’s record. Juarez, Johnson, and Lewis all had personal bests in their legs of the relay as well.
Culminating the weekend for NCCC were freshmen Joshua Arafol and Al Hernandez, who competed in the men’s 800 meters. In a tough physical race, Arafol ran a personal best of 2:01.28, which placed him at 21st.
NCCC head coach Trey Bruton said the time at Nationals was priceless.
“We gained some invaluable experience this weekend,” Bruton said. “Most of our athletes have never competed at a meet of this magnitude and doing so will allow them to be more comfortable and confident in the future. As a coach, I can never complain about setting five new personal records at any meet. However, we didn’t accomplish all that we had set out to, and a lot of that is on me. We had some really tough things come up in our events that hurt our performances and I have to do a better job of helping prepare our athletes for those situations so they know to better react. There were a lot of positives from the meet, but probably the biggest positive was that it left us hungry for more and gives us a drive to do even better this upcoming outdoor season.”
