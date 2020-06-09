ROBERT MAGOBET
NCCC basketball could officially transition from the junior college Division I level to the Division II program.
Steps were made on June 1 at a Board of Trustees meeting when Athletic Director Riann Mullis presented an appeal that both of NCCC’s basketball programs should play in the junior college Division II level beginning in the 2021-22 season. NCCC’s board approved the plan before Mullis filed the appeal with the NJCAA, and now the final say goes to the national junior college association. There is no official timetable on when they will make a decision.
The men’s program won a region championship for the first time in school history in 2016, finishing 30-6, and has gone 146-138 since the 2011-12 season. The women’s program this past year won the largest number of games (13-17) since the mid-90s and went an overall 88-190 since the 2011-12 season. Taking into consideration the amount of scholarship money that can lead a college to competitive success, Mullis said there was a reason NCCC wanted to make the change for the basketball programs.
“We think based on geographically and financially to be as competitive as possible, we think that we can do some more on the Division II level and create more student-athlete success,” Mullis said. “Our scholarship money hasn’t gone down, we just are more competitive based on our scholarship allotment at the Division II level we feel than at the Division I level. Other schools have increased their scholarships significantly and ours hasn’t increased or decreased.”
NCCC’s scholarship allotment is equitable enough to go against schools such as Fort Scott, Labette County, Johnson County, Kansas City Kansas, Hesston, Highland and Allen County community colleges, which will be the kind of competition both NCCC basketball programs will face in two years if the NJCAA approves the appeal.
The Division II level will be bigger with the new teams. But based on the scholarship money NCCC has to offer, this is the best move for the college, men’s basketball coach Jeremy Coombs said.
“The thought process behind (the move) is obviously financial,” Coombs said. “To be at the Division I level now, especially with full rides that teams are giving players, we’re just behind the 8 ball scholarship-wise. ... It was just harder and harder to compete at that level, and also I just think financially, especially with everything going on in the country now, it puts a financial burden out there, so I think that was a part of it as well.”
The goal of this appeal won’t affect the current players who will return or have transferred to NCCC because they’ve made their choices and the division change will happen in two years. With Coombs not having to infuse the team with new players at this point, the 13th-year coach has already signed, sealed and delivered six new signees, one transfer and five returners.
But some of these players have been a part of a process that has worked for NCCC for years. NCCC has always been a junior college Division I school, though five years ago the conversation began about playing on the Division II level. While the Panthers and Lady Panthers have been playing at Division I, the programs have essentially been playing with Division II scholarship rules. Still, Coombs said his program was on an even playing field.
But over the last few years, several schools fought to be awarded even more scholarship money, and some scholarship rules were axed, which helped schools like Hutchinson, Barton, Seward, and Coffeyville – the schools with all the money.
These new developments thwarted NCCC’s rise to prominence, so a change needed to take place. Another change that will likely occur is in the kind of recruits that will be interested in the college in two years and beyond.
“This, honestly, is uncharted territory for me,” Coombs said. “... Scholarships aren’t going to change, but obviously, in men’s basketball, there’s a link between Division I and Division II, so we’ll see what that entails as far as being able to recruit kids, what caliber kids, that type of thing. I’m not 100 percent sure because I haven’t been down this road...”
One thing is for sure, if the change is approved by the NJCAA, the Panthers and Lady Panthers will be playing all Division II schools in the KJCCC, while the variation of competition in nonconference games will be up in the air. Typically, Division I schools do not want to play Division II schools because of the disparity in talent level. If a Division I school loses to a Division II school, it looks much worse on a school’s record than a lower level college losing to a Division I program.
Women’s head coach JJ Davis said it’s a fantastic idea for his team to move to Division II.
“I’m excited for what the college vision is and … if it’s a good thing for Neosho, it’s a good thing for me,” Davis said. “We’re going to have a chance to play with like-minded schools. Of course there’s going to be an adjustment period, but we’re going to be playing teams that are close, which is cool. That part will be really good.”
Mullis said she is hopeful the decision will be final with the NJCAA.
“I’m confident, but there’s never 100 percent certainty, so I’m confident that they’ll consider our appeal and then we’ll just move forward and respect whatever decision they make,” she said. “We just look forward to being as competitive as possible and in every sport.”
