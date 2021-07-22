One of the main focuses for Chanute Blue Comets soccer over the summer is playing better in off-ball attacks.
Working since early June, the soccer team has been at the Chanute Community Sports Complex in the mornings.
Blue Comets head coach Adam Wilcox said it is paramount that his players grasp the concept to be better than last year’s (2020) 7-9-2 squad that went to the Kansas Class 4-1A regional semifinals.
“One has the ball at a time, so we’re trying to maximize our advantages off the ball, so that’s been a priority of finding better areas to run to and to be more supportive in the space that we find. That’s definitely been a big area of focus,” Wilcox said.
Attacking the goal is another focus.
Last year, while the Blue Comets excelled through the back line and the midfield, the team didn’t finish as well at the goal. In Wilcox’s opinion, the team has bettered its goal attack.
“I think we look good,” he said. “We’re an older team this year. We have quite a few seniors, which is great. The problem is the older the kids get, the more of them get jobs, so they’re working this summer. So we haven’t had a lot with everyone there yet, but once everybody gets together, then it’s going to start looking real good. We had a couple on summer vacation and summer work. It’s kind of hard to judge without seeing all the pieces together. There are definitely a lot of bright spots going into next year. I feel good about our team.”
Through summer training, Wilcox feels so good that to him, it is very possible that Chanute could hang with Coffeyville and Independence, the two best teams in SEK League soccer in 2020.
And that is feasible, as the Blue Comets lost just three varsity players. Among the returners is All-SEK goalie Drayton Cleaver.
“First of all, last year I focused a lot on being in the correct position to save the shot. This winter, my goalie competitions focused a lot on acrobatic saves and all-around better shot-saving,” Cleaver said. “Also, I believe that my distribution has improved a lot from last year. All in all, I expect to have improved my shot-saving and distribution heading into the season.”
Three-year varsity starter Stark Wright, a senior, has also been in and out of summer training.
One advantage this year is the difference in handling COVID-19 this year as opposed to last season.
“It’s been great working out with none of the regulations and restrictions from last year,” Wilcox said. “I don’t have to take temperatures anymore, I don’t have to wear a mask anymore when I’m out there running. Coaches don’t have to have their mask or gaiter talking with each other. So that’s going back to kind of life as usual, and (it’s) wonderful.”
What’s more, through the lesser COVID-19 restrictions, the sophomores on the team have looked good, including Mike Wright, Carter Fosha and Noah Vogel, among others.
Also on the team this year will be state track qualifier and football player Rawley Chard, who will be making his debut as a soccer player. Chard has been competing in a 6-on-6 tournament to perfect his cardio and ball skills.
League growth
Additionally, an entire team will be new to the SEK in 2021. The Parsons Vikings are added to the league this fall after holding their inaugural campaign last year. Wilcox said he is excited about that.
“That’s just cool for the area and sport. We added them to our schedule as a home and away game, so that’ll be very fun,” Wilcox said.
Unlike football, there aren’t as many restrictions in soccer when it comes to summer training, so Chanute will continue its skill work through the summer. The first official day of the season is Aug. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.