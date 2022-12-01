Erie Wrestling Home Jamboree 11.29.22 - Breanna Ross

Erie senior Breanna Ross (115 pounds) finishes a shot during the 2022 Erie Wrestling Jamboree on Tuesday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

ERIE — The Erie Red Devils welcomed area teams to a two-mat setup for the 2022 Erie Wrestling Jamboree Tuesday evening. The Humboldt Cubs joined squads from Cherryvale, Fredonia and Uniontown to kick off the season in Erie.

Originally started by Cherryvale as a way to have a soft opening to the season, the Jamboree now moves between the schools.

Erie Wrestling Home Jamboree 11.29.22 - Landon Kmiec
Humboldt Wrestling @ Erie 11.29.22 - Cole Mathes
Humboldt Wrestling @ Erie 11.29.22 - Liilli Reeder and Lulu Melendez

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments