ERIE — The Erie Red Devils welcomed area teams to a two-mat setup for the 2022 Erie Wrestling Jamboree Tuesday evening. The Humboldt Cubs joined squads from Cherryvale, Fredonia and Uniontown to kick off the season in Erie.
Originally started by Cherryvale as a way to have a soft opening to the season, the Jamboree now moves between the schools.
“It's just to get the kids some matches. Without a larger team, you can’t do an intrasquad scrimmage. It gives us smaller schools a chance to do something similar to that,” Erie head coach Will Weber said.
Some brackets had an ‘A’ and ‘B’ pool, while other weight classes needed to be combined to put two to four wrestlers in each round robin.
Erie
The Red Devils earned seven first place finishes from their 17 wrestlers, with another seven finishing as runners-up.
“We started off a little bit low, where we weren’t on our feet,” Weber said. “As the night came along, our conditioning and technique was coming up. We kinda got our jitters out.”
Aiden Wilson (113 pounds) took a tough 6-5 decision off Humboldt’s Kurt Shannon, before sticking the Cub in his second match for a first place finish.
Kyler Yackle easily spent the least amount of time on the mat, picking up a pair of sub-30 second pins for a gold at 120 pounds.
Landon Kmiec picked up where he left off last season, taking a pair of falls and a 16-1 technical fall to gold at 138 pounds.
Brandon Voltz had a similar night to Yackle, grabbing a pair of sub-45 second falls in the 215 pound ‘B’ bracket.
Also resuming success was Breanna Ross at 115 pounds, taking two first period pins for a first place finish.
“Breanna did her job like always,” Weber said. “I think she's gonna do a good job at running for the title this year.”
Addicyn Martin battled to a trio of falls in the 140 pound bracket. The freshman was trailing in her final match, but did not give up and eventually secured the win.
Weber noted he was impressed by Martin and the other freshmen. They were nervous coming into the competition, as their last on-mat competition was early November 2021.
“It shows the kids how much they’ve improved in the two weeks of practice,” Weber said, noting some of his wrestlers have already told him they’ve seen improvement. “They were all in good spirits afterward.”
Humboldt
Humboldt brought 12 wrestlers to town, with five Cubs claiming first place and another five finishing as runners-up.
“We saw a little bit of everything we need to work on. We’re not finishing our shots, we’re a little rusty on bottom and top. I expected we would have that in the first tournament,” Humbodlt head coach Kent Goodner said. “You get to see what you need to work on and focus on for the rest of the season.”
Cole Mathes took a 2-1 decision off the fifth-ranked wrestler at 165 pounds—Cayce Welch of Erie—en route to a gold in the 175 pound bracket.
“He made some noise and hopefully that will get him in the rankings,” Goodner said.
At 190 pounds, Dakota Slocum notched a trio of falls for his first place finish.
Lilli Reeder stole a pair of wins from teammate Lulu Melendez for first at 105 pounds on the girls side.
Morgan Sterling did the same thing at 110 pounds, knocking off teammate Piper Jones twice.
Taevyn Baylor was about a year late to making it a three-peat, as Baylor earned a pair of falls over Katie Wallace of Fredonia, a former Cub.
“I was pretty excited for both the boys and girls,” Goodner said. “The kids I thought would do good did good, and we’ve got some work to do with the others.”
Up Next
Humboldt hits the road again today, set to take on the Bluestem Lions in dual action. The Humboldt girls take on the Kan-Okla tournament hosted by Caney Valley over the weekend.
Erie is back on the mat this weekend for the Kan-Okla as well. The girls and junior varsity boys kick things off on Friday, with the varsity boys to follow on Saturday.
Results
Boys
106 lbs: 2nd - Mark Tenebro (E)
113 lbs: 1st - Aiden Wilson (E) 2nd - Kurt Shannon (H)
120 lbs: 1st - Kyler Yackle (E) 2nd - Parker Hughes (E)
132A lbs: 2nd - Taylor Holbert (E)
138 lbs: 1st - Landon Kmiec (E) 4th - Dylan Kirkpatrick (E)
144 lbs: 2nd - Ruben Mata (E)
157 lbs: 2nd - Devon Westhoff (E) 4th - Bradley Lowry (H)
175 lbs: 1st - Cole Mathes (H) 2nd - Cayce Welch
190 lbs: 1st - Dakota Slocum (H)
215A lbs: 2nd - Bryson Gildart (E)
215B lbs: 1st - Brandon Voltz (E) 2nd - Braden Roudybush (H)
Girls
105 lbs: 1st - Lilli Reeder (H) 2nd - Lulu Melendez (H)
110 lbs: 1st - Morgan Sterling (H) Piper Jones (H)
115 lbs: 1st - Breanna Ross (E)
125 lbs: 3rd - Reagan Holbert (E)
140 lbs: 1st - Addicyn Martin (E)
155 lbs: 2nd - Madison Cope (E)
170 lbs: 1st - Taevyn Baylor (H)
235 lbs: 1st - Kathryn Malone (E) 2nd - Savannah Koch (H) 3rd - Layla Fry (H)
