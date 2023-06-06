A total of 10 Chanute Blue Comets were honored in the All-SEK League baseball and softball honors released last week. Three Blue Comets were also honored at the all-state level by the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches.
Juniors Lars Koester, Nathan Meisch and Rhett Smith were named first team on the baseball list, while junior Brax Peter and freshman Kris Harding landed on the second team.
Smith served as the ace on the mound for most of the season, including a complete game shutout at the state tournament. Smith went 6-1 on the bump with 55 strikeouts across 48.1 innings pitched. Going double-duty as a shortstop when not pitching, Smith also had a batting average of .402 with a pair of home runs.
Smith was also named second team all-state as a shortstop and received an all-state honorable mention for his pitching.
Koester, named first team all-state for his work at first base, led Chanute in nearly every hitting statistic this season. He had a batting average of .421 with a team-high five triples and 25 RBIs and went error-free with 175 putouts on defense.
Meisch was also a constant threat in the box, hitting at a .421 clip with 22 RBIs. He had 34 putouts and helped roll a double play en route to being named an all-state honorable mention.
Senior Kamri Naff was the lone Chanute softball player to be named to the first team. Senior Grace Thompson was the lone nomination to the second team, while juniors Kadynce Axelson, Marlee Miller and Jaye Smith were honorable mentions.
Naff was Chanute’s go-to pitcher this season, as she finished with a 10-8 record with 112 strikeouts in 102.2 innings pitched. Naff had an ERA of 2.25 and a WHIP of just 1.41. Naff also put together a solid season in the batters’ box, boasting an average of .438 with two home runs and 18 RBIs.
On the other end of the pitching battery was Thompson. She had a batting average of .328 with a team-high three home runs and 23 RBIs.
All-SEK Teams
Baseball
First Team
Rocco Loffredo (Fort Scott)
Eli Kellogg (Fort Scott)
Cody Wilson (Fort Scott)
Lennox Vann (Fort Scott)
Tucker Akins (Pittsburg)
Webb Fern (Pittsburg)
Rhett Smith (Chanute)
Lars Koester (Chanute)
Nathan Meisch (Chanute)
Landon Rowland (Parsons)
Easton Ewing (Independence)
Hudson Baker (Labette County)
Second Team
Spencer Goldston (Fort Scott)
Dub Chipman (Fort Scott)
Ethan Rhodes (Pittsburg)
Beau Pasteur (Pittsburg)
Grant O’Doherty (Pittsburg)
Dawson Stegman (Pittsburg)
Kris Harding (Chanute)
Brax Peter (Chanute)
Tra Mack (Parsons)
Brayden Myers (Parsons)
Griffin Eaton (Labette County)
Joseph Hernandez (Coffeyville)
Coach of the Year
Josh Regan (Fort Scott)
Softball
First Team
*Megan Johnston (Pittsburg) IF
*Allie Brown (Fort Scott) IF
Kamri Naff (Chanute) P
Roary Hunziker (Pittsburg) P
Lucy Robins (Independence) C
Lanie Krokroskia (Fort Scott) IF
Shelbi Wilson (Labette County) IF
Raylee Cowan (Fort Scott) OF
Rylie Richenberger (Independence) OF
Addison Rexwinkle (Labette County) OF
Second Team
Kamdyn Farrell (Fort Scott) P
Lily Beery (Labette County) P
Grace Thompson (Chanute) C
Maddie Burdick (Pittsburg) C
Audrey Dewey (Labette County) C
Alex Jones (Independence) IF
Mya Russell (Pittsburg) IF
Kayton O’Brien (Labette County) IF
Jaden Loercher (Fort Scott) OF
Hunter Winebrenner (Independence) UTL
Honorable Mentions
Kadynce Axelson (Chanute) IF
Jaye Smith (Chanute) IF
Marlee Miller (Chanute) IF
Caitlyn Felton (Independence) IF/P
Sidney-Lynn Burnett (Coffeyville) IF
Coach of the Year
Danny Renfro (Fort Scott)
* - denotes unanimous selection
