All-SEK Baseball 2023

All-SEK baseball selections, pictured left to right: junior RHP Rhett Smith, junior first baseman Lars Koester and junior outfielder Nathan Meisch.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

A total of 10 Chanute Blue Comets were honored in the All-SEK League baseball and softball honors released last week. Three Blue Comets were also honored at the all-state level by the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches.

Juniors Lars Koester, Nathan Meisch and Rhett Smith were named first team on the baseball list, while junior Brax Peter and freshman Kris Harding landed on the second team.

All-SEK Softball 2023

All-SEK softball selections, pictured left to right: senior catcher Grace Thompson and senior RHP Kamri Naff.

