ROBERT MAGOBET
COLUMBUS – The Chanute High School soccer team went into its second game of the year on Tuesday with one thing in mind – getting the win.
That’s exactly what they did, too. Blue Comets interim head coach Michael Villarreal led his team across the field after the 9-0 stomping to celebrate directly in front of the Chanute fans who made the hour-long road trip.
Villarreal even rolled around in happiness before getting up with a big smile and his arms wide open as Chanute fans applauded the first CHS soccer win of the 2020 season. The victory over Columbus was the largest margin of victory for Chanute since Sept. 12, 2019, when the Blue Comets won 10-0 over Riverton.
Sophomore Gregory Lopez scored twice (22- and 36-minute marks), junior Kaleb Becannon had two goals (32- and 68-minute marks) and senior Andrea Cuin put up two scores (72- and 78-minute marks). Juniors Hayden Newton (45-minute mark), Grayson Burchett (53-minute mark) and Miguel Ayuso (68-min mark) all scored, too.
Villarreal, who will be the interim head coach of the varsity team until Tuesday when head coach Adam Wilcox ends his coronavirus quarantine, said it was all about the team playing in unison.
“The first thing that we talked about is being unselfish and playing as a team. I mean, we succeed together or we fail together, it’s pretty much the bottom line. So we worked on a lot of attacking and movement and communication on the field so that way we can create opportunities for just about anybody, not just one person, not depending on anyone, and that’s what we saw today,” Villarreal said. “(There was) a lot of unselfish work, a lot of talking. As a coach, it’s really nice to see your players employ things that you teach them how to do, for sure.”
Leading up to the second game of the year, Villarreal was also coaxing his student-athletes to walk that fine line of confidence and respecting their opponents. Early on, this led to some nervousness, but as the game went on, players were more comfortable.
The change in how they played was highlighted by the game’s momentum. Columbus was noticeably playing more physically. But Chanute revved up their physicality. Their strategy of winning balls in the air rather than waiting to see what Columbus would do paid dividends throughout most of the game.
Cuin was the beneficiary of some great passing that led her to a couple scores.
“That first one was a little tricky. I really didn’t think I was going to get that first one – it was a really slow, very dramatic, I just tipped that one in. It was just an uproar from there,” Cuin said. “That second one, I don’t know how I read that one, it was pretty great. That was my first header. It was on my bucket list and I can check that one off. It feels awesome and it was the best thing that can come out of this senior year as far as I’m concerned. It feels really good. As a senior, it’s all you could ever want is for your team to win and the fact that we played together as a team makes it feel so much more special.”
Another positive about the game is how resilient the team was, especially given the high turnover the team experienced this off-season due to graduation. New starting goalie Drayton Cleaver produced a shutout, the first of the year, keenly aware of any soccer ball in his vicinity. It wasn’t uncommon for Cleaver to be diving with full-extension on balls that would normally whiz by less-skilled goalies.
Up until this point, Columbus hasn’t dealt as well with its off-season changes. The team lost five seniors, including Reese White, Caden Tedlock and Chris Hutto. White went on to play soccer at Coffeyville, and Tedlock and Hutto were two main scorers for Columbus last year.
“We were trying to attack from the outside, and we were just getting bad touches and so again, a lot of that is our youth. Because we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores out on that field, a lot of that is learning to get that soft touch, and the talent is there, and so we just have to get that working on the field,” first year Columbus head soccer coach Michael Sauerwein said.
Chanute (1-1) will host its third game of the year today at 4:30 pm versus Rose Hill.
