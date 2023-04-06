BURLINGTON — A pair of Humboldt Cubs competed in an 18-hole golf tournament hosted by Burlington High School on Tuesday. Both finished in the bottom half of golfers, but made improvements in the process.

“They battled steady 25 mph-plus winds throughout the entire tournament, with gusts even higher,” Humboldt head coach Bret Hauser said. “While it was tough playing conditions, I was pleased with how they shot. Both boys improved their scores from the first meet of the year.”

