BURLINGTON — A pair of Humboldt Cubs competed in an 18-hole golf tournament hosted by Burlington High School on Tuesday. Both finished in the bottom half of golfers, but made improvements in the process.
“They battled steady 25 mph-plus winds throughout the entire tournament, with gusts even higher,” Humboldt head coach Bret Hauser said. “While it was tough playing conditions, I was pleased with how they shot. Both boys improved their scores from the first meet of the year.”
Senior William Kobold finished in 29th place with a score of 113, a seven stroke improvement over his score in Burlington last season. Kobold was steady, scoring 56 on the front-nine and 57 on the back.
Sophomore Curt Shannon shot 67 on the front-nine, tallying a 63 on the back-nine for a score of 130. Shannon finished 34th out of 36 golfers.
Up Next
The Cubs continue their season on Monday at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Erie. Tee time is set for 1 pm.
Results
29th - William Kobold (113)
34th - Curt Shannon (130)
Team Scores: Santa Fe Trail 349, Anderson County 354, Osage City 355, Burlington 382, Wellsville 406, Hartford 338 (3), Humboldt 243 (2)
