ROBERT MAGOBET
The global pandemic that everybody is facing has also impacted sports, forcing some odd situations. For Kansas high school football, teams and individual players have been quarantining and have suffered injuries that may not have occurred if a normal training camp and season took place.
In this 2020 COVID-19 year for Chanute High School football, specifically, the program drew the short end of the stick for the upcoming playoffs in what will be one of the more improbable matchups in CHS football history: a date with Bishop Miege, a team that has won six straight Class 4A State titles.
But that’s what happens when Chanute goes 3-3 to close out the regular season and Bishop Miege ends their regular season on a 2-4 note, a rare occurrence for a team that is used to winning. The situation at hand has pitted the Chanute Blue Comets, a No. 7 seed, versus the Bishop Miege Stags, a No. 10 seed, in the Kansas Class 4A East playoff showdown slated for 7 pm today at the Chanute Community Sports Complex. This is the first time in school history Chanute will be playing Bishop Miege.
“I think the kids know. Obviously, they’re a great team,” CHS head coach Clete Frazell said. “The league (Eastern Kansas League) they play in is just phenomenal. They play St. Aquinas and Blue Valley, some of the best programs in the state are on their schedule. On a good year for them, they are able to beat those teams. And this year, they may be a little down from where they are. But they’ve had competitive, close games with all those schools. They’ve just come out on the losing end in some of those times. We know they’re really good. There’s no problem with us wondering about that.
“But the focus this week is just go out and compete – do what we do and be competitive for four quarters and get after them. And don’t give them too much respect. We can’t care about what they’ve done in the past. We have to worry about us and play football the way that we’ve strived to play every week. That’s kind of what’s been our focus, is to not worry so much about the opponent so much as what we do in our effort and our attitude and our execution.”
That mentality helped a relatively battered team versus Labette County last Friday in Altamont. The Blue Comets used a halftime speech and a reality check by the coaching staff to ultimately score 14 unanswered points in the second half, overcoming a 6-0 halftime deficit.
A 14-6 win over the Grizzlies was thanks to seven rushes, 60 yards and a touchdown from sophomore running back Ty Leedy. Leedy also had a strip sack and freshman cornerback Kaiden Seamster, also the starting quarterback, recovered the football in the end zone for a touchdown. Chanute amassed 106 yards rushing and 204 yards of total offense in that game.
The rushing yards calculated last weekend put the Blue Comets 18th overall in Class 4A rushing – Chanute has averaged 139.2 yards per game in six games this year – which bumps them up a notch from the 19th ranking a week ago.
An increase in rushing in one week is remarkable, especially considering the number of players in and out of the lineup due to injury and quarantining. Just last week, senior All-State and All-SEK lineman Brayden Dillow (knee), junior All-SEK lineman Kolten Lacrone (ankle), sophomore lineman Dylan Treloggin (knee), senior All-SEK safety Curtis Harris (ankle), sophomore running back Jackson Coombs (leg), sophomore quarterback Eric Erbe (shoulder), and junior quarterback Kam Koester (shoulder) all missed the Labette County game.
With no new quarantine situations or injuries, those same players will miss today’s game versus Bishop Miege. Those players also play defense, and Chanute is also ranked 18th in Class 4A in total defense, giving up 324.5 yards per game.
Meanwhile for Bishop Miege, the Stags are ranked third in Class 4A total offense, accumulating 407.8 yards per game. Rushing-wise, Bishop Miege is ranked 16th, racking up 155 yards per game. In passing, the Stags are ranked No. 1, registering 252.8 yards per game.
Bishop Miege senior quarterback Timothy Dorsey, an All-State and an All-Eastern-Kansas League signal-caller and an Illinois State football commit, is mostly responsible for the passing stats. The six-foot quarterback last year contributed 45 passing touchdowns to just six interceptions.
“He can run, he can escape the pocket and throw, a little bit Mahomes-like. He can get out of the pocket and throw on the run and makes plays with his feet and arms,” Frazell said. “He’s just a good athlete. He stands out on film. He can throw it and do everything you want your quarterback to do. He’s a smart kid.”
Complementing Dorsey are other All-EKL players on offense: senior receiver Phillippe Wesley and senior tight end Mack Moeller.
Defensively, the Stags have nine new starters, who have contributed to ranking just 30th overall in total defense, giving up 420.2 yards a game, albeit against Class 5A and 6A schools all year. Standout players on defense are senior All-EKL Honorable Mention defensive lineman Angel Franco, junior All-EKL Honorable Mention linebacker Jake Welsh, and junior All-EKL Honorable Mention defensive lineman Collin Williams.
Still, there were a lot of varying factors as to why Bishop Miege has only won two games to date. Typically, Bishop Miege plays Eastern Kansas League teams, including Blue Valley High Schools, and those schools weren’t able to play outside of their league this year due to the current state of affairs.
So, Bishop Miege had to pick up games at the last minute, including a Shawnee Mission Northwest team that beat the Stags 27-24 last Friday. Other schools Bishop Miege added to the schedule were two powerhouses in Bishop Carroll and Rockhurst, two schools the Stags lost to big. In the first game of the season, Bishop Miege lost 41-35 to St. Thomas Aquinas, a historically good program that they normally play.
“We like to be challenged throughout the regular season and that’s what we’ve always been playing in the EKL,” Bishop Miege head coach Jon Holmes said. “So this time of year in the playoffs, we want to know what our strengths are, know what our weaknesses are, and I think in these first six games, we’ve been able to see some things that we’re good at, and some things we need to get better at, so I think that’s been the good thing for us coming into Friday. We feel like we know what we got and we feel like we know what our guys can do.”
But evaluating football players takes continuity, which has been a difficult concept for any Kansas high school football program this year. After the first game of the season, a COVID-19 situation prevented Bishop Miege playing for two weeks, just like what happened to Chanute.
Another factor that hindered Bishop Miege’s winning tradition is that six starters are out for the year, including senior All-State middle linebacker Jack Kincaid and senior two-year starter wide receiver Trey Ausler.
All of this stuff goes out the window when Chanute plays Bishop Miege today. In the end, Chanute will try to take out Bishop Miege for the first time in school history, while the Stags attempt to win over the Blue Comets in foreign territory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.