For the first time in Chanute High School history, two girls and seven boys have advanced to State wrestling.
Freshman Reese Clements, senior Andrea Cuin, junior Kolton Misener, senior Trent Clements, sophomore Trey Dillow, senior Colton Seely, sophomore Ty Leedy, senior Brayden Dillow, and junior Nathan Cunningham will be heading to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina. Girls will compete at 11 am today, while the boys will start at 11 am Saturday.
At Sub-State last weekend, Reese Clements (109 pounds, 24-6 record) took second place and went 2-1 in the tourney. Born into a family of wrestlers who have helped establish technique from an early age, Clements has been bettering her double-leg takedowns all year.
The No. 5 wrestler is looking forward to State.
“It feels good, and I just can’t wait to have a good time with my teammates,” Clements said.
Cuin (115, 18-7) placed third in Sub-State and went 3-1. She can’t wait to display her skills today. Cuin is good at slide-bys and a blast double, which usually work out for the senior. Already an aggressive wrestler, these moves will be needed for Burlington High’s E’wynn Codney, the No. 1 wrestler in the class and a competitor she faced at Sub-State, and No. 2 competitor in Indepedence’s Alexis Allen, who Cuin faced at Districts. The senior was a match away from going to State last year, but she is taking in the moment.
“It’s something off my bucket list that I can cross off as going to State, and I just feel very accomplished and I can always look back and be like, ‘Yeah, I did that,’” Cuin said.
Chanute girls placed ninth in Sub-State with a total of 37 points.
“It’s amazing. It’s been an awesome journey so far just to develop and learn and grow as wrestlers,” CHS head girls coach Bradley Campbell said. “It’s finally time to kind of put it to the test and see where they match up.”
Comet boys
The 4A boys State champions won the Sub-State Championship with 154.5 points – another first for CHS history.
Starting this Blue Comet onslaught was No. 1 wrestler Misener (113, 30-0), who placed first after winning a 3-0 decision over the No. 3 wrestler in Tonganoxie’s Braeden Moore. Misener went 3-0 in Sub-State and looks to continue more excellence. Using his quick feet as an advantage, Misener, a three-time State placer and a two-time Regional champ, wrestles with a series of duck-unders and single-leg takedowns.
“It’s just fun. You get an opportunity to go and get a State title, so it’s just fun to be there (and) wrestle in front of your fans and everyone there,” he said.
Trent Clements (120, 31-0), a four-time Regional champ, four-time State qualifier, and a State champion, was also the division champion in Sub-State after going 3-0, and pinning No. 5 wrestler Holton’s Jake Barnes (25-2). Clements throughout the campaign is on the mat using under-hooks, arm drags and leg attacks, which will be needed versus Ulysses’ Quentin Pauda, the No. 3 wrestler. Clements and Pauda have been wrestling against each other since they were young. Clements actually beat Pauda in his sophomore year at State.
“It feels good. There’s pressure and there are nerves, but I’m confident we’ll be able to handle the pressure and just wrestle and have fun,” Clements said.
Trey Dillow (126, 26-4), the No. 5 wrestler, posted a 2-1 record after falling in a 13-1 major decision to Tonganoxie’s Grayson Sonntag (23-0), the No. 4 wrestler. Dillow is a two-time State qualifier, was sixth in State last year, and is a Regional champion. He is strong on top, outlasts many of his opponents, and can make adjustments on the fly. Dillow will use all of that at State versus Winfield’s Braden Ledford, a 4A State champion and the No. 1 wrestler in his class.
“It feels awesome. I love being a part of this team,” he said. “This is probably my favorite thing is competing with these guys. I wouldn’t really trade anything for this.”
Seely (138, 23-7) had a 3-1 day at Sub-State. Seely, a three-time State qualifier, is best on his feet while improving his under-hooks and 2-on-1s to takedowns. These moves will be needed at State versus Ottawa’s Collin Creach, the No. 2 wrestler in his class.
“It’s great. I hope our team goes out there and competes to the best of our ability and I hope we all have fun and just have a good time spending time together,” Seely said.
Leedy (145, 25-5) had a 2-1 day after falling short to Frontenac’s Dawson Lapping in a 3-2 decision in the first-place match. The No. 2 wrestler, Leedy is a Regional champion and a two-time State qualifier, and is very quick on feet. He is exceptional in bottom work, maneuvering under the opponent to get around to a better position. This skill set will need to be on another level versus potential State opponent Lapping, the No. 1 wrestler and a foe Leedy has lost to four out of five times.
“Whenever me and him are wrestling, I just square off against him. I don’t really try to move in on him and go harder,” Leedy said. “I kind of let the first period go, and then the second and third period, I just get away and let him up so I can get him in the last period. But that hasn’t been working, so I’m going to change it up.”
State champion Brayden Dillow (182, 27-4) wrestled his way to a 3-0 record at Sub-State after a 4-3 decision in the first-place match. The No. 1 wrester has been bolstering his moves all year, including his low single-leg takedown, by watching some old videos of two-time NCCC Division I national champion and six-time world-level champion John Smith – one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Dillow, a three-time State qualifier and a Regional champion, will try to fend off State opponents with these moves.
“It’s really a cool feeling. I’m really not trying to put too much pressure on it. Obviously, what happened last year doesn’t matter this year, but it would be really cool just to repeat and do the same thing,” Dillow said.
Cunningham (285, 16-9) earned a Sub-State record of 3-1 and won a 1-0 decision over Holton’s Dustin Chermock (23-9). Cunningham is good at defense and waiting until the second period to use his heavy hips to win matches. The heavyweight hopes he can use his arsenal against Coffeyville’s Brady White – the No. 1 wrestler in the division who Cunningham has faced three times in the last three post-season tourneys.
“I definitely feel it’s great to be able to go to State this year, especially since one match away last year, (I) broke (my) ankle,” Cunningham said. “Staying in shape was a problem too this year, which hasn’t been now. It’s just great to be able to go to State with the rest of the team.”
Chanute hasn’t really seen any programs in the Western Sub-State prior to the big tourney this weekend, but State will be different. In the East at State, Chanute will go up against No. 3 Tonganoxie and No. 5 Fort Scott.
Historically, Andale, the No. 1 Class 4A team in the state, will be tough, as will No. 8 Colby and some other schools.
“I probably wasn’t as stressed as I was going into last year as I am this year. It’s not because of the way we wrestle and who we have on the team, it’s just dealing with a wrestling season in a pandemic,” CHS boys head coach Andy Albright said. “I’m not worried about our guys. I mean I’m grateful to coach them, they are great kids. That’s not an issue. It’s just the stress of all the little things. All the opportunities we kind of missed bonding-wise. But we’ll find a way. And that’s the thing that impresses me with the class of 2021 and any kid that’s participating in sports right now is just how resilient they are right now, so it’s really impressive right now.”
