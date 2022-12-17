NEODESHA — An undefeated Humboldt Cubs team continued its tear during a 58-34 victory over the Neodesha Bluestreaks on Friday.
The Cubs took a single point lead into the locker room at halftime, before breaking open in the second half en route to the 24-point victory margin.
The Cubs shot a stellar 60.5 percent from the floor without knocking down a three-point shot.
Sophomore forward Colden Cook led the Humboldt attack with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Trey Sommer was right behind with 18 points and eight rebounds, while junior forward Sam Hull posted 14 points. That trio will be a handful for any team in Humboldt’s way in the coming months.
Sophomore guard Jacob Harrington added four points and a steal, sophomore guard Logan Page had two points, two rebounds and two assists, while freshman Mason Sterling rounded out the scoring with a free throw.
Up Next
With the upcoming winter break, Humboldt remains inactive until Jan. 10, when the Cubs host Fredonia.
Box Score
Humboldt 13 12 17 16 — 58
Neodesha 11 13 3 7 — 34
Scoring
Humboldt: Colden Cook 19, Trey Sommer 18, Sam Hull 14, Jacob Harrington 4, Logan Page 2, Mason Sterling 1
Neodesha: Rylan Allen 11, Mason Springer 7, Johnson 6, Roebuck 6, Andrew Heck 4
