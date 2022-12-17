Humboldt MBB vs Uniontown 12.6.22 - Jacob Harrington

Humboldt sophomore guard Jacob Harrington (20) lofts a shot during a tournament matchup with Uniontown on Dec. 6.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

NEODESHA — An undefeated Humboldt Cubs team continued its tear during a 58-34 victory over the Neodesha Bluestreaks on Friday.

The Cubs took a single point lead into the locker room at halftime, before breaking open in the second half en route to the 24-point victory margin.

