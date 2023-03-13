OLATHE — A trajectory-shifting season for the Neosho County Panthers ended with an overtime, 91-81 loss to the No. 5 Labette Cardinals in the semifinals of the NJCAA Region VI Tournament on Friday afternoon.
Neosho County held a 75-73 lead in the final 10 seconds before a last-second layup by the Cardinals forced the extra five minutes.
“I wasn’t the leader I was supposed to be,” Neosho County head coach J.J. Davis said. “I drive the bus and they take me where they want to go. All my kids did exactly what I asked them to do. 100% it’s on me.”
Friday’s semifinal game — the first semifinal appearance in school history for Neosho County, according to Davis — was one for the ages. Labette led by as much as 14 in the first half and took double-digit leads four times. Only the last one stuck.
There were eight ties and eight lead changes. It was the Panthers’ third loss to the Cardinals, with two of the games being decided in the final seconds of regulation or later.
So what separated Labette from Neosho County?
“Their bigs were relentless,” Davis said. “My backup bigs are freshmen and they’re coming up. That’s the easiest way to say it. They’ll learn from this game and they’ll grow.”
Labette had a trio of players surpass 20 points. Point guard Nisea Burrell led the Cardinals with 26 points while third-year forwards Ishuana Hunter and Jayla Smith had 21 and 20 points respectively to go along with a combined 36 rebounds.
Im’Unique White led the Panthers with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field. White never left the floor, playing all 45 minutes. She added eight rebounds and four assists with only three turnovers.
“She played like a star and that’s what stars do,” Davis said. “She’s one of the kids I’ve been riding with all year. I’ll ride and die with them. She’s a special talent and I hope somebody watched this game and gave her the respect she deserves.”
Neosho County’s season ended with the loss. The Panthers finish 20-11 overall, the first 20-win season in school history, according to Davis.
The Panthers were defined by its blazing pace on offense, leading the nation in shot attempts per game (94.2) while ranking second in scoring (91.5).
“We broke a lot of records last year with this group as freshmen,” Davis said. “They didn’t think that was good enough. They came back and almost did something that nobody thought they could do other than the ones in the locker room. They almost proved everybody wrong and I love them to death.”
Davis is now tasked with replacing an illustrious sophomore class — Nicole Szadkowska, White, Breonna Carey, Kori Babcock, Chantoriya Rivers, Zariyah Washington and Dawnyale Bruce — that guided the Panthers to back-to-back winning seasons, the first two in Davis’ tenure at Neosho County.
Babcock, a Chanute High School graduate, is among those that aims to continue their career at the four-year level.
“She’s been the glue since day one,” Davis said. “Nobody understands it. She does everything that other players won’t do. She’ll pressure the ball. She’ll make the one extra pass.”
Box Score
Labette: 27 16 16 16 16 — 91
Neosho: 23 15 21 16 6 — 81
Scoring
Labette: Nisea Burrell 26, Ishuana Hunter 21, Jayla Smith 20, Wakiryah Daniels 11, Alexis Calderon 7, Janiya Reed 6
Neosho County: Im’Unique White 27, Chantoryia Rivers 13, Jahniya Brown 13, Breonna Carey 9, Zariyah Washington 8, Baylee Davis 6, Kori Babcock 5
