Erie High School volleyball had one of the better seasons in its program’s history, and two players on the Lady Red Devils have been rewarded for leading the team to another successful season.
Seniors Maddie Kramer and Jenna LaRue have been selected as All-Tri-Valley League players. Kramer, who has been recognized as an All-TVL player for the second year in a row, racked up 252 kills, 43 blocks, 197 digs and 37 aces. For LaRue, a first-time All-League player, the senior put up 150 kills, 24 aces, 88 digs and 256 assists.
“It is pretty great becoming All-League once again this season,” Kramer said. “Honestly my coaching has, I’d say, a lot to do with how far I’ve come from my freshman year. Coach (Karla) LaForge has really helped me with everything on and off the court. She has helped me with my confidence (which I’ve always had issues with) and pushed me to be the best I can.”
Kramer will decide on her volleyball future soon. Although she values education first, volleyball is another passion of hers.
LaForge, fifth-year head coach, said Kramer was lights out.
“I think it’s great,” she said. “...Maddie had a good senior year. She was definitely very instrumental to our team. We would not have been the same team without her.”
With Kramer having such an exceptional season last year, it was somewhat expected for the senior to duplicate that campaign for 2020. For LaRue, it was quite the comeback story.
LaRue last year dislocated her kneecap in the third match of the year versus Parsons. The injury sidelined her for the rest of the volleyball season and all of basketball season. In the off-season, she had two surgeries, so her road to prosperity was a lot more laborious.
“She worked her butt off back to where she was, because we started conditioning in June, and she had a long way to go,” LaForge said. “When she showed up every day and she put in the work, her hard work definitely paid off. She definitely earned her spot, I thought. That’s toughness in the season. To come back and do that as a senior, I think that says a lot about her desire and will to play. It’s kind of a reality check for any kid when they get hurt and they have to sit out, whether it’s a week or month. But when it’s a season, it really sucks.”
The season’s turnout
But Erie’s season did not suck. Following a 2019 year in which Erie won the Tri-Valley League, the group finished 26-10 after closing the 2020 year versus St. Mary’s Colgan in the Class 2A Sub-State Finals at Uniontown High School on Oct. 27.
Losing to Colgan, however, isn’t a slight to Erie, as Colgan went 24-5 before losing at State. In the match at Sub-State, LaForge said her team looked a bit hesitant.
“If we would have been a little more confident, maybe starting the match…” LaForge said. “I’m not saying we would have won, but if we would have at least competed for the entire match and not just the second set.”
Confidence didn’t waver for Erie in the first two matches leading up to the Sub-State finals. Erie dominated Northeast Arma and Uniontown 2-0 in two matches, which led to their best overall record since 2017 – a year the Lady Red Devils advanced to State.
Still, the season was hampered for a multitude of reasons. LaForge said she opted not to journey to Osawatomie the week before Sub-State for fear of exposure to COVID-19, which was based primarily on the location. To account for all 36 competition points, Erie substituted the Osawatomie tournament with triangular matches.
And in a few tournaments this year, Erie only played in four matches, whereas in years past, the bunch played up to four or five matches.
How it started
In the very first match of the season, LaForge was happy that Erie was able to win 2-1 over Uniontown. She thought her five returning seniors and the rest of the group were spirited.
But then in the next few matches, LaForge said the team didn’t improve. She attributes part of the lack of consistency to one player out of the lineup due to illness unrelated to COVID-19.
As the season progressed, more of the same issues arose, as winning a string of two or three matches in a night wasn’t a theme until the middle and the end of the year, when Erie was able to weather the storm.
A bright spot through the year is that no one was sick with COVID-19 or had to quarantine until the end of the year when a coach and player were quarantined.
Overall, though, LaForge deemed the season a success, especially since there was no summer competition, but just training.
“I’m happy with what we played; I mean we got a lot more matches in than a lot of teams,” she said. “Uniontown, I don’t know that they had 15 matches going into Sub-State. I think that’s kind of hard in itself. Colgan, I know they didn’t have a tournament all year. I felt lucky to get through the season with no interruptions because of COVID.”
With the 2020 season in the books, LaForge is already looking ahead to 2021. Five seniors – Kramer, LaRue, Skylar Clevenger, Heaven Ellis, Baylee Montee – will graduate this year. A strong contingent of underclassmen will head the group next year, as there were just three juniors last campaign, all of whom will follow in the footsteps of players that have set an example for the program.
“I’m proud of what the girls did given the circumstances,” LaForge said. “They showed up every night. They showed up every day to practice. And could 26-10 been better? Absolutely. Would a lot of coaches take 26-10? Absolutely. I’m not ashamed of any of that. I hope the girls aren’t. I think they should be very proud of what they accomplished.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.