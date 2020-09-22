A picture-perfect Monday at Stone Creek Golf Course symbolized a great day for the Chanute High School golf team at the Chanute Invitational.
On the last day of summer, the Blue Comets tried to prep for the finish of league play and regionals by playing the ball down. This equated to Chanute finishing second (401) amongst six other schools. Only Pittsburg placed ahead of Chanute with a 370, with Caney (408), Fort Scott (456), Independence (464), Labette County (567) and Parsons behind the Blue Comets.
Chanute senior golfer Jerlyn Kustanborter also placed second with an 82; senior Timmen Goracke (104) was 27th; junior Megan Kueser (105) was 29th; junior Janessa Varndell (110) finished 17th; and junior Katelyn Caldwell (138) etched 25th.
Kustanborter has been putting in a lot of extra practice time after the first couple of tournaments, working on her technique.
“I had been opening my shoulders with a couple clubs and that was putting me in some bad situations,” Kustanborter said. “I started focusing on my swing and breaking it down so that I could get the ball to start going straight, especially on my drives, and that really helped my game. Overall, I was happy with my score at the end of the day, but I know I can do a lot better.”
Kustanborter said the Chanute course presented a couple challenges to her. One such obstacle was during some shorter chip shots, while the other was being short on some putts. But to Kustanborter, it was an easy fix.
CHS girls golf coach Trevor Ewert said his golfers needed to practice playing difficult lies, and with the course being in excellent shape, it allowed them to do so.
“The grounds crew at Stone Creek has done an excellent job keeping the course up during this very dry summer,” Ewert said.
But even with the difficulties, Ewert said he was hoping the girls could build off of success from Parsons last week, which they were able to do.
Ewert had some thoughts on his golfers’ performances.
“(Jerlyn Kustanborter) did a very good job at scrambling from some less than ideal spots on the course to help keep her score down,” Ewert said. “Timmen struggled on the front nine in her first tournament back after being forced to sit out for two weeks. She was able to handle that struggle and really turned in an excellent back nine to salvage a respectable 104, which tied her for 10th, but she lost a scorecard playoff to miss out on a medal.”
Kueser, Ewert said, was also very consistent on Monday, finishing with a personal best. Varndell also turned in a season best.
“Overall, our girls are really seeing some improvements,” Ewert said.
“They have complained a couple times over the last couple tournaments that they aren’t playing well but are seeing steady improvement in their scores. This is awesome to a coach’s ears, because they are starting to realize what they are capable of and are showing that desire to continue the improvement that they have had throughout the season.”
Chanute has the remainder of the week off to work on some consistency in all phases of their game, but at the same time, they can relax a bit before a packed next week.
Junior varsity will compete Friday at Girard, while varsity will compete in a 9-hole tournament at Independence Country Club on Monday and an 18-hole tournament at Pittsburg’s Crestwood Country Club Tuesday.
CHS will also host a junior varsity tournament next Thursday, Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.