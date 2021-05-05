Whether the games are at home or away, a win is a win. Chanute High softball was originally slated to be in Independence Tuesday, but the venue was changed to Santa Fe Park. The Blue Comets capitalized, sweeping the doubleheader and getting things started early with a 5-4 victory in Game 1.
Catcher Grace Thompson was 1 for 4 with a two-run double; Kadynce Axelson hit 3 for 4 with a solo shot; first baseman Kori Babcock was 1 for 2 with a solo home run; shortstop Brinly Bancroft ended 2 for 3; pitcher Kamri Naff had a 3-for-4 day with a double; second baseman Preston Keating had a 1-for-4 outing; left fielder Peyton Shields went 2 for 3 with a double and a ribbie; and center fielder Brianna Waggoner went 1 for 3.
Chanute blasted 14 hits to Indy’s six.
But the game was too close for comfort despite the disparity in hits.
Independence went up 4-3 after Rylie Reichenberger scored on a Naff wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth – Indy remained the home team. Naff, though, went on to strike out six, walk just one and allow only one earned run and six hits in a complete, 7-inning game.
Thompson in the top of the seventh smoked a two-run double to left, which brought in Babcock and Bancroft to put the score up to 5-4 Chanute. Babcock reached on an error, while Bancroft had singled.
Naff shut the door in a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh to cement the one-run victory.
“The girls knew the importance of coming out and taking these two wins for our record, and they did a great job. They came out and played solid defense, and then they came out hitting, probably not quite as good as I like them to but we did fair, and so it was two good wins for us,” CHS head coach Beth Jackett said.
Chanute got off to a blazing start in the top of the first. Both Babcock and Axelson hit solo shots. Then the game was relatively quiet due to Naff pitching five scoreless innings leading up to the sixth. Shields with two outs then doubled on a fly ball to center, scoring Keating and making the score 3-0.
Indy scored four runs on two errors and a single in the bottom of the sixth. Reichenberger singled on a hard groundball to center to score two runs. She would go on to score on a wild pitch.
But Grace Thompson delivered the eventual game-clinching runs.
Bancroft was pleased with her team.
“I think that our performance is based on how hard as a team we’re working in practice, because really we’ve been doing a lot of defensive stuff and just working on our weaknesses to make sure that when we get into big games like these, we can be top-notch,” Bancroft said.
Game 2
In the second game, Chanute won 6-2.
The Blue Comets put up 10 hits to Indy’s five. That was thanks to Bancroft’s 3-for-4 day with a two-run homer, Naff’s and Thompson’s 2-for-4 outing with an RBI, Shields’ 1-for-3 with an RBI double, Axelson’s 1-for-4 outing, and Babcock’s 1-for-3 performance.
Starting pitcher Jacie Costin struck out one, walked two, and allowed two earned runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Reliever Naff struck out two, walked one, and allowed no runs or hits in 1 1/3 inning.
The game’s first run came from Naff’s double in the top of the first, which scored Babcock, who had singled on a line drive to center.
Costin then pitched five straight scoreless innings, setting up a Bancroft two-run homer to center in the sixth, upping the score to 3-0.
“I’ve actually been kind of struggling this season,” Bancroft said. “My original goal is just to hit line drives because there’s something like physical, like if you get like a certain spin on the ball. Line drives when you’re cutting down makes the ball spin and then, there you know it’s out. My goal is to have a home run be a surprise. I’m not really ever expecting a home run. I’m expecting a line drive.”
Three batters later with just one out, Shields doubled on a hard ground ball to center, scoring Naff, who had singled. Costin also sac bunted for an RBI.
Chanute’s final run was thanks to Thompson’s RBI single in the seventh, scoring Babcock, who was hit by a pitch as the first batter up in the inning.
Chanute (10-7, 6-3) will play Coffeyville (4-12, 2-8) in a doubleheader today, 4:30 pm on the road.
