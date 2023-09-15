ST. PAUL — The St. Paul Indians trounced the Yates Center Wildcats in two quarters, 56-0, at home due to the mercy rule.
St. Paul opened the first period by scoring 32 points. The second quarter saw the Indians add 24 more points.
It was all rushing for the Indians Friday as Riley Vitt had 117 yards on the ground with three touchdowns for St. Paul. Zane Sexton added 100 yards and scored two touchdowns. Devin Vogel scored two touchdowns as well and amassed 79 yards.
On defense, Zakary Kirkpatrick had 6.5 tackles. Vitt tallied three tackles while Devin Sturm had 4.5 against the Wildcats. Cooper Newberry had one sack and 2.5 tackles. Ashton Green had three tackles. The St. Paul defense held Yates Center to just two first downs on the night.
Up Next
St. Paul (2-1) will travel to Lebo (0-3) next week. Yates Center (0-3) hosts Oswego (0-3).
Scoring
SP: 32 24 X X — 56
YC: 0 0 X X — 0
First quarter
SP: Riley Vitt 50-yard run, 6-0
SP: Vitt 3-yard run, 8-0
SP: Zane Sexton 37-yard run, 14-0
SP: Breck Norris 3-yard run, 16-0
SP: Sexton 63-yard run, 22-0
SP: Vitt 3-yard run, 24-0
SP: Vitt 62-yard run, 30-0
SP: Sexton 3-yard run, 32-0
Second quarter
SP: Vitt 13-yard run, 38-0
SP: Norris 3-yard run, 40-0
SP: Devin Vogel 27-yard run, 46-0
SP: Norris 3-yard run, 48-0
SP: Vogel 52-yard run, 54-0
SP: Vogel 3-yard run, 56-0
