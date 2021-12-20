JARED McMASTERS
Heading into Friday night’s clash between the Chanute Blue Comets and Labette County Grizzlies, both programs were riding a respective high for opposite reasons.
In Chanute’s corner, the Blue Comets boasted an undefeated start to the season with Kam Koester fresh off a 41-point clinic against the Fort Scott Tigers. On the Labette County side, the Grizzlies earned their first win of the season in a double-digit victory over the rival Parsons Vikings on Tuesday.
Even though Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree doesn’t discuss rankings with his team, the Blue Comets’ recent ascension to No. 5 in Class 4A only added to the shock value of the Grizzlies’ momentum overriding Chanute’s during Labette County’s 56-44 upset win on the road.
“We knew they had some guys who could really score the ball,” Grizzlies head coach Bradley Argabright said. “They played against a zone defense (against Fort Scott), so we really wanted to come out and challenge them with our man defense to get after them and make things tough. I thought our defensive effort was great tonight.”
The Blue Comets had no answer for Labette County’s overwhelming man defense for the first three quarters. The same Chanute team that averaged 67 points per game in its first three games hobbled its way to 15 points by the halftime break.
The deciding factor on Friday night was Chanute’s inability to snap out of its funk midway through the game.
“This one’s on me,” Crabtree said. “I didn’t do a good job of getting these guys ready, obviously, with our slow start. It’s kind of been a habit for us. We’ve won some games, but we’ve just started slow.”
Labette County’s bread and butter that widened the gap in the middle two quarters was a simple case of getting to the paint and either going up strong or dumping the ball off to an open teammate under the rim.
That formula helped the Grizzlies’ big three of Eli Hestand, Alex Meister and Hudson Baker rack up 45 of Labette County’s 56 points.
“We knew that’s what they do from the film,” Crabtree said. “What we wanted to do was just keep guys from even getting in the paint and try to make them hit some shots from the perimeter. They did a little bit of both, but we’ve got to find ways to do a better job of containing the basketball and limit dumping the basketball off.”
But the first name that came to Argabright’s mind after the game as a clear standout wasn’t any of those three offensive juggernauts.
It was senior guard Chase Carnahan, who didn’t score a point but held Koester scoreless in the first half as a microcosm of Labette County’s overall defensive prowess. That’s the type of energy and effort Argabright is hoping his squad brings to every game the rest of this season.
“We were coming off a strong defensive performance against Parsons in the game before,” Argabright said. “Our battle is just to talk, give effort and jump to the ball every time. If we can do that, we’ll be fine. But the challenge is to do it again. It’s just a daily grind.”
Up Next
Chanute (3-1) is slated to host the Pittsburg Purple Dragons on Tuesday, Jan. 4, while Labette County (2-4) will travel to face the Fort Scott Tigers on the road that same night.
Labette County 56, Chanute 44
Labette: 6 19 13 18 — 56
Chanute: 5 10 10 19 — 44
Scoring
Labette County: Eli Hestand 18, Alex Meister 14, Hudson Baker 13, Tray Vinson 4, Griffin Eaton 4, Zavier Phillips 2, Elijah Sidebottom 1
Chanute: Kaiden Seamster 15, Kam Koester 13, Larsen Koester 10, Shan Williams 5, Eric Erbe 1
