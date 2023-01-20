NCCC MBB vs Highland 1.18.23 - Jamarion Butler

Neosho County sophomore Jamarion Butler (4) dishes to the perimeter after driving the paint during Wednesday's loss to Highland.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Neosho County Panthers dropped their second straight Kansas Jayhawk Conference matchup, falling 69-68 in a physical battle with the Highland Scotties on Wednesday.

Highland controlled the lead for most of the matchup, stretching their lead to nine at one point. The Panthers managed to fight back every time, giving them a shot for the win as time expired.

