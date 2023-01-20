The Neosho County Panthers dropped their second straight Kansas Jayhawk Conference matchup, falling 69-68 in a physical battle with the Highland Scotties on Wednesday.
Highland controlled the lead for most of the matchup, stretching their lead to nine at one point. The Panthers managed to fight back every time, giving them a shot for the win as time expired.
Trailing by the slimmest of margins with less than 20 seconds to play, Neosho County sent the ball inbounds. After wheeling around the perimeter, sophomore Alexander Norris pulled up just shy of the free throw line, but missed the game-winner.
Norris led the home team with 22 points, sophomore Shaun Holmes tallied 11, sophomore Jamarion Butler had 10 and freshman Tane Kirisome detonated for a quick nine points early in the second half.
Up Next
The Panthers (8-8, 0-2 KJCCC) are back in action for a matchup with the Fort Scott Greyhounds (10-8, 1-1 KJCCC) on Saturday.
Box Score
Scoring
Highland: Greg Moore 27, Chris Flippin 11, RJ Sears 10, Clayton Davis 6, KJ Ware 4, Gunnar Fort 4, Aidan Wood 3, Josh Owens 2, Tyree Green 2
Neosho: Alexander Norris 22, Shaun Holmes 11, Jamarion Butler 10, Tane Kirisome 9, Davion Lewis 7, Ezrah Vaigafa 3, Peter Obeng 2, Jaaron Harriott 2, Michael Odingo 2
Kansas Jayhawk Conference Standings
Johnson County (13-5, 1-1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.