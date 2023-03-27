Chanute BASE vs Iola 3.24.23 - Rhett Smith and Lars Koester

Chanute junior shortstop Rhett Smith (1) fires the ball to junior first baseman Lars Koester (3) after fielding a groundball during Friday’s season-opening loss to Iola.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

After the Chanute Blue Comets jumped ahead early, the Iola Mustangs rallied back late to hand the Blue Comets a 7-5 loss in season-opening action here Friday.

“We had a few mental mistakes. They’re one of the best teams in the state. If you let anything slide, they’re gonna get you. And that’s exactly what happened,” Chanute head coach Ryan Ortiz said.

