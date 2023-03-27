After the Chanute Blue Comets jumped ahead early, the Iola Mustangs rallied back late to hand the Blue Comets a 7-5 loss in season-opening action here Friday.
“We had a few mental mistakes. They’re one of the best teams in the state. If you let anything slide, they’re gonna get you. And that’s exactly what happened,” Chanute head coach Ryan Ortiz said.
The Blue Comets took control early, scoring in each of the first two innings. Junior first baseman Lars Koester hit an RBI-triple in the first, before freshman Kris Harding scored on an error in the second.
After both teams went scoreless in the third, Iola responded in the fourth with a pair to tie things up.
Junior RHP Rhett Smith relinquished the mound after giving up the pair of earned runs. Smith looked solid in his return from a basketball-related right hand injury, tallying three strikeouts while giving up a walk and four hits.
“Rhett pitched very well, especially in the first game of the year when you’re facing that kind of lineup,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz also noted Smith’s injury seems to be a non-factor at this point, as his velocity and movement is equal — or improved — to last season.
The Blue Comets battled back in the bottom half of the inning, responding with a burst of their own. After senior center fielder Parker Manly and junior left fielder Nathan Meisch reached base on hits, Smith hit an RBI-single and Koester hit a 2 RBI-triple to go up by 3 runs.
“(Iola) responded with those (two runs), and you could tell there was a momentum shift,” Ortiz said. “Then we got a couple breaks and the confidence rose. That inning was huge.”
These performances would not be enough, as Iola recorded 5 runs across the next three innings to take the lead and eventual win.
After Smith was pulled from the mound, the left-handed Manly was brought in. Five walks and five hits piled up, and Manly was handed the loss after giving up five runs in three innings pitched.
“A team like this, you can’t give them any free bases because they’re aggressive at the plate,” Ortiz said.
Chanute did have a chance to respond in the final frame, with its 2-3-4 hitters taking the box in the bottom of the seventh. Smith knocked a single, senior catcher Bryan Jackett drew a walk and junior Kolby Baker was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Harding was unable to drive in a run, just getting under the ball for a pop fly.
“We were set up as good as we could be. We had a chance, but (Kris) just missed that pitch,” Ortiz said. “Even in that last inning we competed, and I’m proud of that.”
Koester finished the day 3-of-4 with his pair of triples and 3 RBIs, while also acting as a black hole for baseballs on the right side of the infield.
“With a bat and a glove, he can do almost anything,” Ortiz said. “If they hit the ball over there, you feel pretty good about it. If you get it close to Lars, he’s gonna dig it up.”
Smith was 2-of-3 with 2 runs, an RBI and a walk. Manly and Meisch had the lone hits, with junior second baseman Cohwen Wheeler recording the only other hit for Chanute.
“Brax (Peter) and Nathan also had some good plays and Bryan picked a couple at home,” Ortiz said. “Those are the type of plays that will help us win close games down the road.
“Overall I was satisfied, outside of the result.”
Up Next
Chanute (0-1) now hits the road to take on the Pittsburg Purple Dragons (0-0) this afternoon.
Box Score
Iola: 000 212 20 - 7 9 1
Chanute: 110 300 00 - 5 8 1
Notes
Iola: L. Weide 1 H, 1 RBI; T. Wilson 2 H, 2 R; J. Herrmann 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; B. McKarnin 1 H, 1 R; C. Hutton 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; A. Hesse 1 H; M. Leonard 1 H, 2 RBI; K. Cloud 1 RBI; K. Cloud 4.0 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 2 K, 4 BB; M. Leonard W, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 K, 1 BB
Chanute: Parker Manly 1 H, 1 R; Rhett Smith 2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Lars Koester 3 H, 3 RBI; Kris Harding 1 R; Cohwen Wheeler 1 H; Nathan Meisch 1 H, 1 R; Rhett Smith 3.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 3 K, 1 BB; Parker Manly L (0-1) 3.0 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 1 K, 5 BB; Brax Peter 0.1 IP
