CHERRYVALE — The Humboldt Cubs easily dispatched the Cherryvale Chargers in the opening round of the KSHSAA Class 2A Playoffs Friday night, 56-13.
The familiar foes squared off two weeks prior with a similar result, as the Cubs blanked the Chargers 46-0. Despite the loss, the Charges netted home field advantage by virtue of a higher district seed.
The same problem persisted for Cherryvale, which was an inability to contain Humboldt’s star tailback senior Trey Sommer, who also spent time at quarterback as starting signal-caller Blake Ellis eases his way back from a concussion.
Putting up video game-like numbers, Sommer gashed Cherryvale for 214 yards and six rushing touchdowns — plus another touchdown through the air.
“We knew we needed to keep players in the box to try and tackle Sommer. He’s just a great athlete,” Cherryvale head coach Daniel Vaughn said. “Our game-plan was to tackle a lot better, keep our guys in the box and try to make them pass.”
Vaughn indicated that it was a moral victory that the Chargers held Sommer to 109 yards and three rushing scores in the first half.
‘We slowed him down in the first half. So we felt good about that,” Vaughn said.
With five minutes remaining in the first half, Cherryvale quarterback Jackson Knight linked up with junior wideout Stetson Schafer for an 18-yard touchdown strike, trimming the Chargers deficit 22-13. After a failed 2-point play, Cherryvale’s attempt to catch the Cubs off-guard with an onside kick also failed, handing Humboldt superb field position.
A methodical drive was capped off with Sommer’s 3-yard touchdown run with 8 seconds remaining in the half. Sommer then bulldozed to paydirt on the 2-point play, staking the Cubs to a 30-13 halftime advantage.
Despite the late scoring drive, Vaughn was still pleased with his squad’s effort.
“It was a good feeling going into halftime where one score would get us back in the game, and it just didn’t work out that way,” he said.
Sommer broke off a 50-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, and then plowed in on the 2-point play, increasing the Cubs’ lead to 38-13.
The Cubs quickly capitalized on a Cherryvale turnover, as Sommer swept right on first down and scampered 43 yards to the end zone. From there, the Cubs coasted to victory.
“This is what we expected when we played them a couple weeks ago. They definitely have big-play ability with their passing game,” said Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick, referring to the 13 points posted by Cherryvale in the first half. “They battled us early on and caused us some issues. We made some adjustments at halftime and came out and took care of business in the second half.”
Wyrick said the late first-half scoring drive blunted Cherryvale’s momentum.
“It helped us take back control of the game,” he said.
Wyrick discussed Sommer’s ability to carry the team.
“It was good to see him pop a couple big ones and get some explosive plays,” he said, as Sommer averaged nearly 10 yards a carry on 22 rushing attempts. “We actually wanted him to throw the ball a little more, and try to get a little more balance with our offense.”
The victory upped Humboldt to 7-2, while Cherryvale’s season concluded at 5-4.
“I’m super-proud of our seniors. They’ve been great leaders all year,” Vaughn said.
After Vaughn’s post-game pep talk, a number of Cherryvale seniors could be seen in tears and hugging each other.
“It’s tough because they put in so much work,” Vaughn said. “The first day that I got on the job, our seniors were at summer weights. When you work that hard and care about what you do, it’s hard to let go.”
Vaughn said that it was a fun and exciting campaign.
“I’ve loved every second of it,” he said. “The team went above and beyond my expectations.”
Led by Shafer, Vaughn said that the future is bright for the program.
“We’re bringing back a lot of guys, hoping to get more kids out for the team and continue building.”
Up Next
The convincing victory advances Humboldt to a second-round playoff road clash with Osage City (7-1), Nov. 3. Osage City is another familiar opponent, as Humboldt dropped a 42-34 Week 6 decision at Osage.
Wyrick said the game-plan will heavily focus on slowing star signal-caller Landon Boss. He’s compiled 31 total touchdowns, while eclipsing a 1,000 rushing and passing yards.
“(Boss) makes them go. He might be the best quarterback at our level in the state,” Wyrick said. “The goal, again, is to try to contain him. But they have to stop Sommer.”
Box Score
Humboldt 14 16 20 6 - 56
Cherryvale 7 6 0 0 - 13
