Two of Chanute High School’s golfers have been recognized by SE-KAN this week.
Senior Jeryln Kustanborter and junior Timmen Goracke are on the 2020 SE-KAN All-Area and All-Area Honorable Mention list, the fourth time for Kustanborter. The group puts out the results after coaches tally total strokes throughout the season. Kustanborter has 346 in fifth place out of 15 golfers in Southeast Kansas, earning an All-Area selection, while Goracke is at 404 and in 15th place, securing Honorable Mention.
“Getting recognized is pretty cool,” Kustanborter said. “It’s something that can shine light on all of the work you have put in to be where you are. My teammates and coaches have continued to cheer me on and they all want the best for me and for me to give the most effort that I can and they’re a huge part of why I got to be in the position I am.”
Kustanborter was able to win a medal in State play this past Tuesday in Emporia after tallying a 177 and a seventh-place finish – her best finish at State. Goracke shot a 195 and claimed 28th place. She also cemented her two best scores of the year in State play.
“I played well,” Goracke said.
“I told myself to just have fun and swing smooth since it was my last tournament and I think that mindset made the day a lot more enjoyable and I was more relaxed and ended up going pretty well. I don’t think I’ll take a golf scholarship, but I plan on pursuing a degree in radiology or dentistry at Wichita State University.”
