INDEPENDENCE – Chanute High tennis tied for second at the Independence High School Invitational on Thursday.
CHS won nine games, just behind Pittsburg with 12 wins that claimed first place. Independence tied with Chanute for second place, while Iola racked up six wins and fourth place, and Fort Scott had four wins for fifth place.
Senior Kori Babcock once again dominated No. 1 singles, and lost only four games during the day, again.
“She played great tennis in all four of her matches, moving her opponents around the court setting up some great points,” CHS girls tennis coach Mike De La Torre said. “The win against (Kristina) Morrison of Independence was a huge win that may help her when league and regionals come around.”
Junior Aimee Maxton also had another great day. Maxton started off a little slower than Chanute wanted against Pittsburg, her first match, but then her energy level on the court seemed to go up.
“She started to play much better, cutting down the number of errors, and keeping the ball deep in her opponent’s court,” De La Torre said. “Her lone loss was to Ellie Kippenberger of Independence, who played in the No. 2 singles division for Iola since Iola didn’t have a player to fill that spot.”
Sophomores Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson went 2-2, losing their first two matches.
“But I was very pleased with the way they came back in their last two matches, playing much better and cutting down the number of errors,” De La Torre said. “They also were more aggressive at the net, which earned them many points.”
De La Torre said sophomores Gracie Palet and Lena Aguilar had another difficult day as far as wins; however, he was pleased with the way they hung in there and never gave up.
“Although they were losses, their last two matches were close and hard-fought,” De La Torre noted. “I am pleased in the effort and the fact that they never gave up.”
Junior varsity tennis will play in Fort Scott on Monday, while varsity tennis will play in Baldwin City on Wednesday.
