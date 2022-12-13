PERRY, Okla. — The Chanute Blue Comets continued a rough early-season schedule this weekend, traveling out-of-state for one of the toughest high school wrestling tournaments in the country, the Perry Tournament of Champions.

“Anyone that has been to Perry or knows the history of the town, you know what you’re getting yourself into,” Chanute head coach Andy Albright said. “I would’ve liked to have competed at a little higher level, but some of our kids learned some really great lessons. Now that we’ve wrestled at that level, we know where we need to be.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments