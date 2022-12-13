PERRY, Okla. — The Chanute Blue Comets continued a rough early-season schedule this weekend, traveling out-of-state for one of the toughest high school wrestling tournaments in the country, the Perry Tournament of Champions.
“Anyone that has been to Perry or knows the history of the town, you know what you’re getting yourself into,” Chanute head coach Andy Albright said. “I would’ve liked to have competed at a little higher level, but some of our kids learned some really great lessons. Now that we’ve wrestled at that level, we know where we need to be.”
Although they fought tooth-and-nail, only two Blue Comets returned to town with hardware. Senior Trey Dillow notched a bronze finish at 144 pounds, while sophomore Cade Small brought home a fourth place medal from the 190-pound bracket. Albright said the duo’s mat awareness and ability to run around corners and score was the key to their success.
“A lot of these guys have been training since September,” Albright said. “Watching us compete after just four weeks of practice, I’m good with that.”
Dillow opened the weekend with a pair of dominant wins, claiming a fall and a 10-2 major decision. The senior’s lone loss of the season thus far came at the hands of Yukon’s Boston Powell via a 7-3 decision.
“Trey was right there, I think the finals match happened in the semis,” Albright said. “I was really pleased with Trey. If he wants to win a state title, he needs to wrestle kids of that caliber. He seeks out competition, and that’s what makes Trey special.”
Small posted a pair of falls en route to the 190-pound semifinals, but was pinned himself by Blackwell’s Kruz Goff. A major decision pushed him into the consolation championship, where he came up short.
Albright noted the sophomore has grown and matured greatly since his freshman campaign.
“For him to lay hands on kids like that is really going to improve him and make him tough in February,” Albright said.
The 175-pound bracket saw seniors Dax Axelson and Chandler Waggoner come up short of a podium finish in the 22-man field. Both Blue Comets earned a record of 2-2 on the weekend.
Seniors Hunter Burt and Bryan Jackett finished 1-2 on the weekend, the only other Chanute wrestlers to earn wins. Burt posted a fall at 190 pounds and Jackett found a 4-2 decision at 285 pounds.
“Some of our guys who we expected to do well didn’t, and I hope that lights a fire under their butts and keeps them moving in the right direction,” Albright said.
Blackwell and Yukon ran away with things, with Blackwell claiming the top team spot with 218.5 points, followed by Yukon with 200 and Westmoore coming in third with 163.5 points. Chanute finished toward the bottom, scoring just 47 points.
Up Next
The Blue Comets head back to Oklahoma this weekend, taking on the Donnie Morgan Dual Tournament in Claremore, Okla. The first of nine duals kicks off on Friday, with the rest wrapping up Saturday morning.
“We’re gonna go and scrap,” Albright said. “We’re gonna take some extra guys and make it a full team effort.”
Results
106 lbs: DNP - Joe Luttrell (0-2)
113 lbs: DNP - Logan Axelson (0-2)
120 lbs: DNP - Jase Tarter (0-2)
132 lbs: DNP Owen Luttrell (0-2)
138 lbs: DNP - Gage Hanna (0-2)
144 lbs: 3rd - Trey Dillow (4-1)
165 lbs: DNP - Quinton Harding (0-2)
175 lbs: DNP - Chandler Waggoner (2-2) DNP - Dax Axelson (2-2)
190 lbs: 4th - Cade Small (3-2) DNP - Hunter Burt (1-2)
215 lbs: DNP - Dagen Dean (0-2) DNP - Garrett Love (0-2)
285 lbs: DNP - Bryan Jackett (1-2)
Team Scores
Blackwell 218.5, Yukon 200, Westmoore 163.5, Ponca City 158.5, Catoosa 155, Choctaw 146.5, MacArthur 121, Arkansas City 119, Owasso 103, Deer Creek 101, Perry 100, Pryor 89, Prosper 75, Prosper 75, Edmond Memorial 73, Chanute 47, Vinita 37, Kingfisher 13
