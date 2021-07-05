ROBERT MAGOBET
After Neosho soccer hosted a first-round Region VI playoff game in late May and went 6-5 in the 2021 spring season, the program has produced six KJCCC East All-Conference players for their standout campaigns.
Striker Alessandro Garcia, midfielder Guilherme Oliveira, midfielder Nathan Bouard, and defender Dimitry Tchantcheu all made it as first-team All-Conference selections. Midfielder Sam Edwards is second-team, while goalkeeper Bruno Perini is an Honorable Mention.
Head coach Elliot Chadderton said he is thrilled to have this kind of talent base.
“I’m extremely proud of the hard work that the players have put in over the past season,” Chadderton said. “As we know, it has been a rough year for everybody, but the guys have given their absolute best on and off the field. As a Panther family, we should all be proud of the awards and work the players have put in and I wish all the best to the players moving on to the next level to continue their education and soccer.”
Garcia, who is nicknamed El Salvador, had six goals and three assists, which leads the team. Garcia will be back next season for his sophomore campaign.
Brazilian native Oliveira racked up five goals for the Panthers this past season. Oliveira will be graduating from Neosho and will continue his futbol career at Friends University in Wichita.
France native Bouard registered five assists this past season. Having already graduated from NCCC, Bouard will compete in his final two seasons at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia.
Tchantcheu, also a native of France, managed one goal on defense and four clean sheets. Tchantcheu is slated to transfer following his freshman year.
England native Edwards was a true ironman, playing in every game in 2021. For the year, he was a valuable cog that would roam the midfield for the Panthers. He will be back for some more Panthers soccer action next season.
Brazilian native Perini between the sticks produced four clean sheets for NCCC.
