HUMBOLDT – Humboldt’s Lady Cubs were able to prove all of the doubters wrong and advance to the Sub-State Championship game.
Humboldt took care of No. 8 Uniontown on their home turf and won 50-41 at home on Friday night. All-Tri-Valley League senior post-player Jada Dangerfield led the way with 12 points, while sophomore point guard Karley Wools had nine.
Dangerfield on defense went against All-Three-Rivers players Danielle Howard and Karleigh Schoenberger all night, cutting off drives and communicating on defense. But in a game in which the Lady Cubs had a 30-11 lead at the break and Uniontown was able to adjust to the big deficit in the third, Dangerfield still had to play offense, especially after Howard stroked a 3 to put the score to 30-21 with 3:26 left in the third.
A few possessions later, Dangerfield executed an and-one on the baseline to make the score 36-25 with 1:45 to go in the third.
“I would say that composure is a huge thing. As a senior, we have to demonstrate what it means to stay composed and be poised,” Dangerfield said. “Obviously, Danielle Howard and all their great players, they’re going to get buckets every once in a while. With our younger kids, they need to remember just to stay poised. It’s going to happen. You’re going to get beat to the basket. You’re going to miss free throws, but just remember that offense wins games and defense wins championships.”
It was a combination of all of that down the stretch that won the game. Uniontown committed a big over-and-back violation with 6:17 to go in the fourth. Dangerfield then hit a hook in the paint to give Humboldt an eight-point advantage in the fourth. Senior Isabelle Murrow hit an and-one from the baseline before draining a free throw to put the game out of reach.
The first half had a combination of all those different facets of the game, but with a little more consistency – defense.
Sophomore guard Wools was also tasked with guarding Howard and Schoenberger. She did a solid job, as Howard had no points in the first half, while Schoenberger scored nine of the 11 points for Uniontown in 16 minutes.
“I think our defense is what kept us in the game really,” Wools said. “I just been keeping the main scorer under control – that’s what I been trying to do. It’s been working pretty well. If I just move my feet and stay in front of her, and I can stop her from scoring, that’s great. And I have my posts who are always there to help me if she gets around me, so it worked out good.”
Howard would go on to score 13 points in the ballgame, while Schoenberger finished with 15.
“Danielle Howard does so much for us. She got three fouls there, so she had to sit halfway through the third,” eighth-year Uniontown head coach Dustin Miller said. “When we started the third, we didn’t have our traditional starting lineup. And I think it really caused the girls to realize, ‘Hey we have to work together a little more.’”
Humboldt (13-7) will play St. Mary’s Colgan (11-3) today, at 5 pm at Humboldt High School in the Sub-State championship – one step better than last year’s Sub-State second-round exit.
“We just need to come out and keep playing that defense, make sure we are boxing out, running our stuff,” Humboldt girls head coach Aubrey Jones said.
Humboldt: 15 15 6 14 — 50
Uniontown: 5 6 16 14 — 41
Humboldt: Dangerfield 12, Murrow 9, Kirstyn Murrow 7, Jessica Myers 7, Carsyn Haviland 2, Wools 9, Zoey Wilson 4
