PITTSBURG — Golfers from Erie and Chanute high schools traveled to Four Oaks Golf Course in Pittsburg for a golf tournament hosted by Frontenac High School. Erie sent its full squad, while Chanute sent its junior varsity.

Each squad had two golfers finish top-10 and claim a medal. Erie junior Savannah Semrad finished in third while senior Callie Stottman came in eighth place. Chanute senior Erin Maddy came in fourth place while junior Addy Ruggles finished in seventh.

