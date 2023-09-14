PITTSBURG — Golfers from Erie and Chanute high schools traveled to Four Oaks Golf Course in Pittsburg for a golf tournament hosted by Frontenac High School. Erie sent its full squad, while Chanute sent its junior varsity.
Each squad had two golfers finish top-10 and claim a medal. Erie junior Savannah Semrad finished in third while senior Callie Stottman came in eighth place. Chanute senior Erin Maddy came in fourth place while junior Addy Ruggles finished in seventh.
Chanute nearly claimed the team title with a score of 207, just a stroke off the winners, Uniontown.
Up Next
The Chanute junior varsity squad heads back to Pittsburg on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to take on Crestwood Country Club. Erie returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 21 in Fredonia.
Results
3rd: Savannah Semrad (E) 45
8th: Callie Stottman (E) 50
11th: Karthryn Malone (E) 51
13th: Katelynn Kennedy (C) 52
26th: Ella Gahagan (C) 60
40th: Kenzeigh Carnall (E) 69
Team Scores
Uniontown 206, Chanute 207, Erie 215, Frontenac 219, Pittsburg 225, Girard 232, Labette County 236, Independence 282
