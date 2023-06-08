Andy Albright and Nick Nothern Coaching School
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

A pair of Chanute High School wrestling coaches have been selected to lead training sessions at the KSHSAA Coaching School clinic in Topeka next month. Girls head coach Nick Nothern and former boys head coach Andy Albright and will each lead a wrestling session with a particular focus.

“Anytime you can give back as a coach you should,” Albright said of the opportunity.

