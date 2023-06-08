A pair of Chanute High School wrestling coaches have been selected to lead training sessions at the KSHSAA Coaching School clinic in Topeka next month. Girls head coach Nick Nothern and former boys head coach Andy Albright and will each lead a wrestling session with a particular focus.
“Anytime you can give back as a coach you should,” Albright said of the opportunity.
Both Albright and Nothern have taken part in the event in the past, and their recent success with the Chanute wrestling programs has brought them back to the podium as keynote speakers.
Albright will be representing Frontenac High School, where he will be teaching next school year. His sessions will focus on the mental aspects of wrestling and are titled ‘Out-hustling your opponent with their hand on the mat’ and ‘Competing with Grief.’
“It’s definitely an honor because KSHSAA thinks a lot of the Chanute program, enough to ask me to speak,” he said.
Nothern also returns with experience at the state-wide conference, having previously led a session during his time as the head coach of the Neosho County Community College wrestling team. He will lead a session focused on chain-wrestling, or moving from one move to the next without stopping.
Nothern led the Chanute girls to a program-first state title this season, the main reason he was invited to the event.
The two-day event is set to start on July 31 at Hotel Topeka at City Center in Topeka. Coaches and school administrators will benefit from sessions on Baseball, Basketball, CPR and Sports Medicine, Cross Country and Track and Field, Football, Golf, Rules, Soccer, Softball, Volleyball and of course, wrestling.
