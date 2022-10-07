NCCC TF @ Coffeyville 3.10.22 - Alexander Lopez

Neosho County then-freshman Alexander Lopez runs at the Coffeyville Early Bird Track and Field Invitational on March 10, 2022.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Neosho County Panthers headed to Northwest Arkansas for the Chili Pepper Cross Country Festival hosted on the University of Arkansas cross country course. The Panthers joined collegiate and prep teams from across the midwest for a multitude of races.

In September, the long distance squad made a splash at the Missouri Southern Stampede, garnering national qualifications for both squads and a near-school record on the women’s side.

