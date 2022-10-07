FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Neosho County Panthers headed to Northwest Arkansas for the Chili Pepper Cross Country Festival hosted on the University of Arkansas cross country course. The Panthers joined collegiate and prep teams from across the midwest for a multitude of races.
In September, the long distance squad made a splash at the Missouri Southern Stampede, garnering national qualifications for both squads and a near-school record on the women’s side.
“I think we learned a lot at that meet,” Neosho County head coach Trey Bruton said. “I think the team gained a lot of confidence, now knowing that they can do it.”
The women ran the second-fastest team time in school history of 22:04.76 to qualify for the national meet in November, while sophomore Alexander Lopez qualified as an individual on the men's side.
“It was all good stuff from the Missouri Southern meet,” Bruton said. “The Chili Pepper, not so much. I think nerves from the size of the meet got to them, as most of the team has never run an event with 300-plus athletes in one race.”
Bruton uses the large meet as preparation for the national meet, so his squad does not get those nerves on the biggest stage of the year.
The women posted an average time of 22:16.72, slightly slower than their performance at the Stampede. Freshman Landrea Sears returned from sickness to help keep team time in decent shape.
“We know that we’re capable of a lot more on the ladies side,” Bruton said.
The men, while struggling against the larger field, managed to shave a few from their average time in Missouri. After running a 29:07.35 last month, the Panthers posted a 28:55.60 in Arkansas.
“Some of them couldn’t have run any worse, but some of them couldn’t have run any better,” Bruton said.
Sophomore Gunnar Lawrence led the team with a near-national qualification time of 28:13.6, having run all but 400 meters with his shoe half-off. Bruton believes had Lawrence not had to deal with the shoe, he would have punched his ticket to the national meet.
Up Next
The Panthers now look ahead to their home meet on the Lakeview course on Oct. 13. Using that as a final tune-up before the KJCCC Region VI race at the end of the month, Bruton and company are now focusing in on peaking at the right moment.
“We’ve still gotta put in some good workouts here in the next couple of weeks to set ourselves up well for the second half of the season,” Bruton said.
Results
Womens 5K
116. Naomi Salil (20:47.2)
148. Delsinay Pena (21:39.3)
156. Madison Garren (21:53.3)
221. Isabella Becannon (23:20.0)
228. Landrea Sears (23:40.8)
269. Lauryn Peterson (27:58.1)
275. Brooklyn Strohmeyer (33:51.9)
Mens 8K
123. Gunnar Lawrence (28:13.6)
177. Andrew Ruiz (28:58.0)
181. Hayden Stutzman (29:01.5)
191. Edward Mota (29.10.4)
196. Derek Guerra (29.14.5)
219. Alexander Lopez (29:44.1)
244. Nathan Barrett (30:18.8)
251. Abraham Mallam (30:32.4)
267. Samuel Castle (31:19.5)
273. Tanner Petillo (31:34.3)
286. Taylor Reed (32:07.4)
311. Jaylen Davis (33:30.4)
318. Adrian Parra (34:09.6)
333. Andrew Blankenship (36:08.1)
354. Michael Reed (42:30.8)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.