Local basketball results:
Erie boys
The No. 6-ranked Kansas Class 2A Erie Red Devils continued their quest in defending their sub-state basketball championship by bombarding Crest by a score of 60-31 on Tuesday night in the Humboldt Tournament.
All-League player Mark Bogner scored 16 points, while forward Dawson Lehman notched 15 points, and big-man Eric Dillinger produced 11.
Bogner stroked four 3s, while Crest had three overall.
“Our defense was really good in the first half and I thought we did a great job of being aggressive and setting the tone,” Erie boys head coach Nick Pfeifer said. “Offensively, I thought we really shared the ball well and created for others and then finished some plays.”
Erie 22 20 16 2 — 60
Crest 2 11 6 12 — 31
Erie girls
Erie girls also came out on top in the Humboldt Tournament, winning 30-21 over Crest on Tuesday night.
All-League player Maddie Kramer was the high scorer with eight points, while Alex Pasquarelli, Skylar Clevenger, and Sarah Stark had four points each.
“Ugly night,” Erie head girls coach Sindy Daniels said. “A win is a win. Everything seems to be sluggish tonight. No shots were falling for us and we looked really slow tonight. Hopefully we can bounce back Thursday playing against Uniontown.”
Erie (2-0) will face Uniontown Thursday at home. Erie’s girls (2-0) will play Humboldt today in the tournament.
Humboldt boys:
Humboldt got a win 59-55 in an overtime game over Uniontown in the Humboldt Tournament on Tuesday.
The high scorer for Humboldt was Drew Wilhite with 20 points, while Trey Sommer and Thane Meadows had 10 points each.
Humboldt (1-1) will play Crest today in the Humboldt Tournament.
Humboldt girls:
The Lady Cubs remained winless Tuesday night versus Uniontown, losing 56-38.
All-League player Jada Dangerfield scored 14 and brought down 10 rebounds.
Humboldt’s girls (0-2) will face Erie today in the home tournament.
